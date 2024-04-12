Bossip Video

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is speaking out about her involvement in Wendy Williams’ eye-opening Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?

The docu-series, which launched in February, explores the aftermath of the former radio jock’s eponymous talk show, her various health struggles and the contentious issues surrounding Williams’ financial guardianship.

During a recent chat with ET Online, the former reality TV star revealed that she had no clue cameras would be present when she decided to stop by and visit Wendy at her Manhattan home on a whim.

“I just went over to her house,” she said. “I’ve seen certain clips and things like that. I’m the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I’m gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things and I’m just like, ‘Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,’ you know what I mean? And I was there for Wendy and I didn’t even know that they were, like, filming a documentary.”

As previously reported, in the fourth episode of the documentary series, White and the esteemed talk show host shared a touching on-screen moment. The former dancer, 35, expressed appreciation for Williams, acknowledging her as a supportive friend who isn’t afraid to offer tough love when necessary. Donning no wig and minimal makeup, Williams looked weak and unrecognizable. Her speech also seemed impaired as she spoke with the saved influencer.

Play

The heartfelt moment was tough to watch for fans of Williams, but while difficult, White said it was important for people to see the Hot Topics host in a vulnerable state. Williams has battled alcohol addiction over the years and in February 2023, she was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, a neurogenic language disorder that can occur following a traumatic brain injury or dementia. All of these issues come to a head in Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams?

The “Doom” rapper emphasized the significance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, drawing from her own journey. She marked a significant milestone in September by celebrating one year of sobriety.

“I feel like … people actually do need to see it ’cause it is happening and it can really, honestly happen to anybody, you just never know, and hopefully, maybe this is gonna help other people to see ’cause I’m gonna tell you this, I did start it, it did make me upset ’cause the struggling with the alcohol like that was one of my things struggling with the alcohol. So to see Wendy, you know, struggling obviously with the alcohol and her substances over the years, you know, it hurts and it’s like the alcohol part with me, so it’s like I can relate to that.”

Watch Angela White talk appearing in Wendy Williams’ documentary below.