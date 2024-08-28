Reality TV

'Real Housewives Of Dubai' Season 2 Reunion Looks Sizzle & Slay

The Ravishing ‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Are Reunion RED-Y, Especially Lesa Milan Whose Oasis Opulence Is Causing Commotion

Published on August 28, 2024

The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion is on the way and the ladies are RED-y in crimson couture. It’s clear, however, that one of them not only understood the assignment but aced it with an off-shoulder mermaid gown that’s got the Internet’s attention.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that all of the ladies were in attendance for the Andy Cohen-hosted sit-down that hanel Ayan described as “fabulous” and “epic.”

The looks include an intricate headpiece, dripping diamonds, thigh-high slits and stunning silhouettes.

See which Real Housewives of Dubai slayed the season two reunion.

Chanel Ayan

Ayana brought beauty, ravishing red locks, and a headpiece to the #RhoDubai reunion.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Dress: Michael Cinco; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Shanice Fields; makeup: Toni Malt, who used Ayan Beauty products for the look

“Spanish flamenco dancer is the inspiration behind Chanel Ayan’s couture gown,” dress designer Michael Cinco told The Daily Dish. “I love Spain because of its rich cultural heritage, vibrant colors, and intricate artistry. The lively and dynamic spirit of Spain perfectly aligns with Ayan’s bold and strong personality.”

Caroline Brooks

Brooks shared that her “classy” and “demure” look was inspired by Jessica Rabbit.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Dress: Sherri Hill; jewelry: Giuseppe Zanotti; hair: Elizabeth Semandemakeup: Ashley Stewart; stylist: Ozzy Shah

 

Sara Al Madani

Sara told Daily Dish that her look was “Brunette Marilyn Monroe (simple elegance that is timeless).”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Dress: Drenusha Xharra; shoes: Yves Saint Laurent; jewelry: Kismet by Milka; hair: Julius Michael; makeup: Priscilla DiStasio

 

Taleen Marie

Taleen said that her dress was custom-made by Armenian designer Rminé’ who gave her a strong “connection to [her] heritage.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“The vibrant red symbolizes the courage and resilience of the Armenian people, while the floral patterns reflect the beauty of our rich culture and natural landscape,” she shared to Daily Dish. “This gown not only showcases the skill and creativity of a female designer, empowering women in the fashion industry, but it also represents a celebration of my identity. Each stitch and design tells a story, allowing me to honor my roots and express my individuality with elegance and grace.”

Dress: Rminé; shoes: Christian Louboutin; jewelry: Oscar de la Renta; hair: Lina Kidis; makeup: Courtney Kearns; stylist: Laurie Kalbian

Caroline Stanbury

Dress: Ali Karoui; shoes: Ferragamo; jewelry: ANTON Jewellery; hair: Ryan Austin; hair extensions: Fox and Vamp; makeup: Joel Vasquez

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Caroline Stanbury told Daily Dish she was inspired by “old Hollywood glamour” with her look that included an updo and diamond earrings.

 

Lesa Milan

As for Lesa Milan, she slaaaaaaaaayed the reunion in a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Hit the flip for more deets and to see reactions to the insane look.

https://twitter.com/LesaMilan/status/1828493815923253732

Lesa’s reunion lewk included shoes by Gianvito Rossi, hair by Stitchie; makeup by Rebecca a.k.a. Korean Kandy, and styling by Shenell Welch.

Bravo watchers are noting that it might be one of the best Real Housewives reunion looks in history and they’re giving the cast credit for being cohesive with their fashions.

Others are noting that equally stunning Halle Bailey wore a style of the Valdrin Sahiti gown to the May 2023 Little Mermaid premiere.

They’ve both got great taste.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIMATION-FILM

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

What do YOU think?

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI: Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Photo Assist: Jocelyn Prescod
/ Bravo

Was Lesa Milan’s #RHODubai reunion look your fave?

