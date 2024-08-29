Michael Jones: 54-Year-Old Black Man Fatally Shot By Akron Police Officer During U-Haul Struggle

Another day, another family asking questions about why their beloved is not alive.

54-year-old Michael Jones was accused of stealing a U-Haul truck that he rented for 24 hours on July 25. According to News5Cleveland, a theft report was filed around midnight on August 16. One hour later, Michael Jones was dead.

Body camera footage of the incident has been released to the public and there doesn’t appear to be any reason whatsoever for the unnamed officer to have discharged his service weapon.

Warning: The following video is graphic in nature.

The struggle lasted all of 15 seconds before Jones was shot. He wasn’t committing a violent crime. He wasn’t accused of committing a violent crime. Why would a firearm need to be introduced into this situation? If cops are that afraid for their lives they should quit and become professional cookie bakers or work at Home Depot.

Jones was the father of eight children. His oldest daughter, Tiara Chavis, spoke to News5Cleveland about how she and her family are grieving.

“It’s just hard to know that he’s gone,” Chavis said. “It’s just a feeling that you don’t want nobody else to ever have to feel.” “We lost somebody that genuinely loved us for who we were and it’s just hard,” Chavis said.

Per usual, the pork boys are sticking together regardless of how egregious the officer’s behavior is. Says Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge #7 Brian Lucey:

“We are confident when all of the facts are released, our officer’s actions will be deemed justified,” Lucey added.

How could and why would you be confident if all the facts aren’t established? Blind loyalty?