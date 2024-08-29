Movies

'The Deliverance' Stars Shine At Los Angeles Premiere

Holy Smokeshows: 'The Deliverance' Cast Stylishly Serve At Los Angeles Premiere

Published on August 29, 2024

Stars of Lee Daniels’ new Netflix film The Deliverance including Andra Day, Glenn Close and Mo’Nique attended the movie’s L.A. premiere.

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Cast Of The Deliverance Celebrate The Film’s Los Angeles Premiere

The Deliverance stars Andra Day as Ebony Jackson as a struggling single mother fighting her own personal demons when she moves her three kids and mother into a new home for a fresh start only to discover the place is basically the devil’s playground. The project also stars Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Check out the trailer below:

Don’t you love when stars of a film show up stylish and super glamorous after spending all their time on screen looking like they’ve been through hell? We know we do.

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Wednesday, August 28, Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere and post-reception of THE DELIVERANCE at The Tudum Theater. In attendance were director Lee Daniels, cast Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Demi Singleton, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Colleen Camp, and producers Tucker Tooley, Pamela Williams, Jackson Nguyen, and Todd Crites.

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

 

Andra definitely came to slay.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Glenn Close wasn’t playing any games with you honey — on or offscreen. Do you like? Or is the coat too dramatic? Personally, we’re always here for Glenn Close being a drama queen.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Isn’t she lovely? It seems like Demi Singleton is growing up right before our eyes, but we appreciate that even in all red she kept it very demure and very mindful.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

We’re also big fans of Miss Lawrence unleashing this wild animal-inspired ‘fit. You like?

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Wait until you see the work this young man Anthony B. Jenkins put in!

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Lee knows he picked the right one!

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Tabitha Brown isn’t in the film, but she showed up to the premiere looking like a bag of money in head-to-toe Gucci. Definitely a bold statement being made here.

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Tab posed for a photo with Mo’Nique and Loni Love.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

 

We really can tell this cast and crew had a TIME making this film. It’s amazing to see Lee and Mo’Nique back on great terms after their past fallout.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Glenn was right at home with her co-stars.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

We talked the Glenn and Andra about their mother-daughter dynamic, but it’s incredible to see Andra with Demi, who plays her daughter in the film.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

True characters.

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

Nothing like when work friends become work family right?

 

The Deliverance Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix / Netflix

The Deliverance is in select theaters now and arrives on Netflix August 30.

