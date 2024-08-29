Holy Smokeshows: ‘The Deliverance’ Cast Stylishly Serve At Los Angeles Premiere

Stars of Lee Daniels’ new Netflix film The Deliverance including Andra Day, Glenn Close and Mo’Nique attended the movie’s L.A. premiere.

Cast Of The Deliverance Celebrate The Film’s Los Angeles Premiere

The Deliverance stars Andra Day as Ebony Jackson as a struggling single mother fighting her own personal demons when she moves her three kids and mother into a new home for a fresh start only to discover the place is basically the devil’s playground. The project also stars Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Check out the trailer below:

Don’t you love when stars of a film show up stylish and super glamorous after spending all their time on screen looking like they’ve been through hell? We know we do.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wednesday, August 28, Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere and post-reception of THE DELIVERANCE at The Tudum Theater. In attendance were director Lee Daniels, cast Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Demi Singleton, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Colleen Camp, and producers Tucker Tooley, Pamela Williams, Jackson Nguyen, and Todd Crites.

Andra definitely came to slay.

Glenn Close wasn’t playing any games with you honey — on or offscreen. Do you like? Or is the coat too dramatic? Personally, we’re always here for Glenn Close being a drama queen.

Isn’t she lovely? It seems like Demi Singleton is growing up right before our eyes, but we appreciate that even in all red she kept it very demure and very mindful.

We’re also big fans of Miss Lawrence unleashing this wild animal-inspired ‘fit. You like?

Wait until you see the work this young man Anthony B. Jenkins put in!

Lee knows he picked the right one!

Tabitha Brown isn’t in the film, but she showed up to the premiere looking like a bag of money in head-to-toe Gucci. Definitely a bold statement being made here.

Tab posed for a photo with Mo’Nique and Loni Love.

We really can tell this cast and crew had a TIME making this film. It’s amazing to see Lee and Mo’Nique back on great terms after their past fallout.

Glenn was right at home with her co-stars.

We talked the Glenn and Andra about their mother-daughter dynamic, but it’s incredible to see Andra with Demi, who plays her daughter in the film.

True characters.

Nothing like when work friends become work family right?

The Deliverance is in select theaters now and arrives on Netflix August 30.