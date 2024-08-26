‘The Deliverance’ Exclusive: Lee Daniels Reveals Multiple Unsettling Things Happened While Filming ‘It Was A Little Scary’

Lee Daniels’ latest film The Deliverance arrives at Netflix Friday, August 30 and we spoke with the director about his incredible new production ahead of it’s streaming release.

Lee Daniels’ ‘The Deliverance’ Has Nothing To Do With The 1972 Film

For those of you who were confused when you heard about this movie and thought it had anything to do with Burt Reynolds — please check out the trailer so we can get on the same page!

The film centers around a young Black woman named Ebony (Andra Day), her mother Alberta (Glenn Close) and her three children as they move into a new home in hopes of a fresh start. Unfortunately, the home only unleashes a darkness upon them unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

The Deliverance’ Director Lee Daniels Wants The World To Listen To Black Women

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden was present for a special screening of the film in New York where Daniels told the audience that he made the film because he was troubled by some of the dark events going on in the world and wanted to bring people back to the light.

Where we come from our elders like to say ‘that’s just the Devil.’ When we asked Lee to get specific about the incidents and issues troubling him, he spoke about today’s political landscape and how some Black people have been the most outspoken critics of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I was told I can’t talk political,” Daniels told BOSSIP. “I can’t talk political but that’s another example of why we are where we are right now. And also the way Black people really thought about Kamala. We turn against… We don’t listen to Black women.” “That’s part of what the story is about,” Daniels continued. “Listening when a Black woman tells you something.”

Daniels also revealed how he kept things light on set to combat the dark subject matter at hand in The Deliverance.

“I play a lot of Beyoncé, I play a lot of Jay-Z, I blasted music in between in between takes and we prayed,” Daniels said. “I’m very funny. I keep them laughing. But then some people don’t… Some people are really method, like Aunjanue [Ellis], who is method so she doesn’t want to be joked with. ‘Don’t mess with my character,’ right? But I keep it light”

We can imagine the laughs didn’t end with both Daniels and Mo’Nique on set.

The average person watching a horror movie about paranormal occurrences might question why someone in Ebony’s position doesn’t just move, but Daniels makes it clear in the film that her circumstances don’t allow her that option.

“Some people have said that, ‘Well why didn’t she move?'” Daniels agreed. “What can you do? She done moved twice already right?”

Lee Daniels Says Several Bad Things Happened While Filming ‘The Deliverance’

Despite Daniels doing his best to keep things light on set, he revealed that the production did face a number of setbacks.

“My sister came down with cancer,” Daniels told BOSSIP. “She was in the cancer scene with Glenn. I put her in the chemo scene. She plays the girl making fun of Glenn. I put her in all my movies and literally like two days later she was diagnosed with lung cancer. My dog died. Then there was something that flew in Andra’s face, in her eye in the middle of shooting. It was a little scary. That’s why we prayed. I called the Apostle in on Day One, but even with that, we’re conjuring up spirits when we’re dealing with the truth and that’s a dangerous playground.”

The Deliverance begins streaming on Netflix Friday, August 30.