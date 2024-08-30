SHEIN X's Young Black Designers Dazzle With Their Collections
Designers Christian Caldwell, Elizabeth Keyes & Lauren Flagg Flourish With Intricate Designs & Dazzling Details For Shein X
Before #BlackBusinessMonth ends, we’re spotlighting three tremendous young Black female designers whose work is so stunning, that they’re part of an exclusive incubator program.
Christian Caldwell, Elizabeth Keyes, and Lauren Flagg’s fabulous work is being spotlighted as part of the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program.
The program boasts that it helps showcase talent to millions around the world and allows the designers to create their designs while the retailer handles manufacturing and marketing while allowing them to keep the profits and ownership of their intricate creations.
For Caldwell, Keyes, and Flagg, the program has allowed them to showcase their art that’s been inspired by a range of people, from family members to Rihanna and Teyana Taylor. It’s also elevated the buzz for their pieces that range from curve-caressing dresses and A-line skirts to a full leather arch jacket.
On the flip, these bubbling Black designers tell BOSSIP about their Shein X collections and their earliest inspiration.
Christian Caldwell Continues To Excel With SHEIN X CHRISTIAN ALLANA
How did you get started as a designer? Who was your earliest inspiration?
As a fashion designer with a foundation in art, I bring a unique perspective to the industry. My passion for fashion was sparked by childhood memories of shopping with my mom and inspired by the creative challenge of recreating garments from my grandmother’s old clothing. With a sewing machine gifted by my mom at age 12, I began my journey in fashion design. My mother was my earliest inspiration into fashion design. I most enjoyed our trips to the mall and thrift stores, as I knew if she bought herself an outfit, she would buy me one as well. My mother loves to dress up and has a great sense of style.
My education in fashion is from Savannah College of Art and Design. During my years in design school, I had experience working behind the scenes at photo shoots and fashion shows. I interned as a costume wardrobe assistant and as a design assistant with local Atlanta Designers. This further sparked my creative interest in continuing to work in the fashion industry.
How did your Shein X Collaboration come about?
I discovered the SheinX program through social media, where I stumbled upon a fellow designer’s latest collection. She had just dropped her latest collection and created a post about it and the program. I’m thrilled to say that my experience in the incubator program has been incredibly rewarding and enjoyable from start to finish! I have created four successful collections through the SheinX program and can’t wait to see what my future journey with Shein unfolds.
Tell us about the inspiration for your designs.
My brand, Christian Allana is a women’s wear brand that fuses sportswear and eveningwear characterized by intriguing textures, unique seaming details, and bold colors and prints inspired by nature and architecture. My love for glamour and sparkle, brings a touch of luxury to the evening wear while incorporating sporty and unexpected details. By merging contrasting elements, Christian Allana creates a distinctive style that tells a story through texture, color, and design, pushing the boundaries of fashion and art. I want the women who wear my brand to feel empowering and confident. I design for women who dare to be different.
What is your favorite piece (or pieces) from your collection?
My favorite piece from my collection is the Hot Pink Plisse Dress. I love this piece because it’s perfect for literally any occasion. The flowy design creates a beautiful, effortless silhouette that compliments every skin tone. Whether you’re attending a formal event or a casual gathering, this versatile dress is sure to turn heads. The front slit also adds a touch subtle sexiness.
Considering that this is Black Business Month, what advice do you have for fellow young Black designers?
As a Black designer who has faced numerous obstacles and closed doors, I want to share a crucial piece of advice with you: stay true to your vision and unapologetically be yourself. Your unique perspective is your greatest strength, and it is your authenticity that will set you apart. Believe in your talent, trust your instincts, and have unwavering confidence in your work. As my mother would always tell me, remember that every “no” brings you closer to the “yes” you deserve.
What’s next for you?
My focus now is to focus on creating a fashion forward collection that embraces technology and fashion. There are a few new ideas and concepts that I would love to explore in these next few months remaining in the year of 2024. I really want to work into some new innovative ideas and take some risks as it comes to expanding my social media presence and pushing the boundaries! By stepping out of my comfort zone, I’m confident that my brand will become a beacon of progress and creativity.
Elizabeth Keyes Continues Showcasing Her Gifts With SHEIN X HOUSE OF EKEYES
How did you get started as a designer?
Growing up, my favorite extracurricular activity was going to dance classes. I fell in love with the beauty of costumes and the essence of expressing yourself. From there I started to watch documentaries of fashion designers that inspired me to love fashion design. I started to sketch outfits and I showed my mom. She told me that I needed to learn how to sew. While being homeschooled, I had an instructor who came to my home to teach me how to sew. I started sewing clothes and at the age of sixteen I hosted my first charitable fashion show in honor of sickle cell. Fast forward to senior year in college, I attended Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design with two minors Graphic Design and Fashion Marketing & Management.
Who was your earliest inspiration?
Funny story, one of my favorite movies is the Cheetah Girls. My favorite characters were Galleria (Raven-Symoné and Dorothea Garibaldi (Lynn Whitfield) who was a fashion designer. She was my first representation of design. Inspired by the designer sketches, I would sketch dresses and clothes I would like to wear. Upon discovering my grandmother, the late Elizabeth Crawford Ward, I learned that she would sew her own clothes from curtains and vintage garments because her adopted family could not afford to buy her new clothes. I consider my inspiration to come from the women in my life, especially my mom. I focus on designing for the everyday influencer that would like to wear fashion forward garments while impacting the world.
How did your Shein X Collaboration come about?
I received a direct message on LinkedIn from a Shein recruiter. This message came at a pivotal time in my life. I had just completed a 2-year internship with a corporation, and I thought that I was going to be given a good job opportunity, however they did not select me, and I just went through a season of wondering when I would be qualified for a fashion opportunity. I knew with my skill set and my education that I was worthy for a fashion opportunity so when the recruiter asked me if I would be open to the collaboration, I automatically thought to myself am I ready? But upon that offer I realized that I could not discredit the gift that was inside of me so after the interview we took the opportunity to look at my portfolio and I began to design some options for them to choose from and we went through the production process for about 9 months and what you see now is not only a dream come true but it’s just a statement to myself to never discredit or doubt the gift that I have inside of me.
Tell us about the inspiration for your designs.
The resilient collection was inspired by my influences that love to celebrate life in style. Every stitch, print, and hue are a canvas of unique self-expression. Embracing the seasons of spring/ summer in style, as you paint the world with sophistication and boldness. My focus was to create a collection that would sculpt individuals’ natural shapes rather than curvy or petite. I used the silhouette of a corset to set the tone for my jumpsuits and dresses. I love bright colors to complement all skin tones. Each design is versatile and trend forward.
What is your favorite piece (or pieces) from your collection?
This is a hard question to answer, I love all my designs. But because my central focus is body inclusivity, I love my pink jumpsuit for curvy and the orange jumpsuit. My most popular looks are the yellow fitted strap dress and the high-waisted A-line skirt.
Considering that this is Black Business Month, what advice do you have for fellow young Black designers?
Stay focused on your purpose! We’re in just a broad industry so focus on making yourself stand out. Support other creatives and collaborate, collaborate, collaborate! There is a beauty when creatives come together to make masterpieces that have a greater impact on consumers. Remember to know your why. Reminding yourself of your why will support you in moments of uncertainty to be recharged. The world needs your designs, encourage yourself and keep promoting yourself.
What’s next for you?
Continuing my industry experience and gaining all the knowledge that I can. In the meantime, I will be continuing my education to earn my MBA and my focus is to continue to develop my brand. Along with my fashion passions, I started a mentorship program called Girls in Grace. The purpose of Girls in Grace is to help girls discover who God made her to be through community and mentorship. In all my focus is not to put limits on myself, give myself grace and see my dreams come through (Mark 9:23).
Lauren Flagg’s Fabulous Designs Are Perfect For SHEIN X OBVIOUSLY VINTAGE
How did you get started as a designer? Who was your earliest inspiration?
My journey as a designer started in High School. In high school I loved fine arts, I painted, sketched and loved everything about Art. As I was deciding what I wanted to do as a career. I saw the show Project Runway and was amazed how these Designers turned Art into wearable fashion! I was impressed and decided to become a Fashion Illustrator/Designer. I attended The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Marketing and Management.
Once I graduated, I moved to Atlanta with only $100! I made it work by praying and working two jobs that were an hour away from each other. I continued to do freelance work where I helped design collections for up-and-coming brands. In 2018 I started my clothing brand Obviously Vintage.
I was inspired mainly by Rihanna, Mark Jacobs, and Teyana Taylor. I would always illustrate Rihanna and Teyana Taylor because I loved their style and how they are very expressive with their style. Mark Jacobs is one of my favorite designers and I always admired his story and his introduction into fashion.
How did your Shein X Collaboration come about?
I started working with the SHEIN X Program in 2021. I was introduced to the program by a friend, and I went on the website and applied right away. I was accepted into the program and the rest is history! I am honored to still be a part of the program and continuing to elevate my brand while spreading the knowledge of sustainability. I love the SHEIN family, and I am proud to be part of the team.
Tell us about the inspiration for your designs.
My inspiration comes from the early 80s and 90s fashion trends. I love to incorporate these styles with my own personal style. I thrift a lot of my pieces I up cycle them and make them new again. I also love to dress for comfort, a lot of women want to still be cute fashionable, and comfortable. That is the main objective of my apparel, cute stylish and comfortable while also being sustainable.
What is your favorite piece (or pieces) from your collection?
I would say all my pieces are my favorite from each collection because they’re near and dear to my heart. But if I must choose one, it would be the full leather arch jacket. It was the best seller with my first ever SHEIN collection. This jacket was very comfortable oversized, but also helped show the shape for women who have hips or no hips. The jacket gave the illusion of hips because I personally do not have hips and I wanted to be able to still show off a figure with an oversize fit jacket.
Considering that this is Black Business Month, what advice do you have for fellow young Black designers?
Some advice I would give to the fellow young black designers emerging, and some who are already established is that you should never give up on yourself and it is okay to start over. I started over several times, and I do not regret it. I also have felt like I was imposter when I first became a designer. It’s okay to feel that way, but do not give up on yourself and do not feed into the negativity of impostor syndrome.
We are our biggest critics, and we are very hard on ourselves, but give yourself grace, be patient with yourself and allow yourself to have failures, but don’t think of them as failures think of them as lessons and learn from them and move forward. You will go far as long as you are able to push yourself, believe in yourself, encourage yourself each and every day you will make it and will be successful. Again, remember to be patient with yourself and take your time. Rome was not built in a day and your brain will not be built in a day so give yourself enough time to make your brain as perfect as you want it to be and give it your all.
What’s next for you?
What is next for me is to continue to elevate my brand and continue to spread it worldwide. I also want to be able to help educate young designers like myself who do not have the resources to learn how to produce/manufacture their own designs and also teach them how to sketch their own designs. I want to have my Manufacturing company, bringing on small client to big clients to bring their dreams and visions to life.
