Designers Christian Caldwell, Elizabeth Keyes & Lauren Flagg Flourish With Intricate Designs & Dazzling Details For Shein X

For Caldwell, Keyes, and Flagg, the program has allowed them to showcase their art that’s been inspired by a range of people, from family members to Rihanna and Teyana Taylor. It’s also elevated the buzz for their pieces that range from curve-caressing dresses and A-line skirts to a full leather arch jacket.

The program boasts that it helps showcase talent to millions around the world and allows the designers to create their designs while the retailer handles manufacturing and marketing while allowing them to keep the profits and ownership of their intricate creations.

My focus now is to focus on creating a fashion forward collection that embraces technology and fashion. There are a few new ideas and concepts that I would love to explore in these next few months remaining in the year of 2024. I really want to work into some new innovative ideas and take some risks as it comes to expanding my social media presence and pushing the boundaries! By stepping out of my comfort zone, I’m confident that my brand will become a beacon of progress and creativity.

As a Black designer who has faced numerous obstacles and closed doors, I want to share a crucial piece of advice with you: stay true to your vision and unapologetically be yourself. Your unique perspective is your greatest strength, and it is your authenticity that will set you apart. Believe in your talent, trust your instincts, and have unwavering confidence in your work. As my mother would always tell me, remember that every “no” brings you closer to the “yes” you deserve.

Considering that this is Black Business Month, what advice do you have for fellow young Black designers?

My favorite piece from my collection is the Hot Pink Plisse Dress. I love this piece because it’s perfect for literally any occasion. The flowy design creates a beautiful, effortless silhouette that compliments every skin tone. Whether you’re attending a formal event or a casual gathering, this versatile dress is sure to turn heads. The front slit also adds a touch subtle sexiness.

My brand, Christian Allana is a women’s wear brand that fuses sportswear and eveningwear characterized by intriguing textures, unique seaming details, and bold colors and prints inspired by nature and architecture. My love for glamour and sparkle, brings a touch of luxury to the evening wear while incorporating sporty and unexpected details. By merging contrasting elements, Christian Allana creates a distinctive style that tells a story through texture, color, and design, pushing the boundaries of fashion and art. I want the women who wear my brand to feel empowering and confident. I design for women who dare to be different.

I discovered the SheinX program through social media, where I stumbled upon a fellow designer’s latest collection. She had just dropped her latest collection and created a post about it and the program. I’m thrilled to say that my experience in the incubator program has been incredibly rewarding and enjoyable from start to finish! I have created four successful collections through the SheinX program and can’t wait to see what my future journey with Shein unfolds.

As a fashion designer with a foundation in art, I bring a unique perspective to the industry. My passion for fashion was sparked by childhood memories of shopping with my mom and inspired by the creative challenge of recreating garments from my grandmother’s old clothing. With a sewing machine gifted by my mom at age 12, I began my journey in fashion design. My mother was my earliest inspiration into fashion design. I most enjoyed our trips to the mall and thrift stores, as I knew if she bought herself an outfit, she would buy me one as well. My mother loves to dress up and has a great sense of style. My education in fashion is from Savannah College of Art and Design. During my years in design school, I had experience working behind the scenes at photo shoots and fashion shows. I interned as a costume wardrobe assistant and as a design assistant with local Atlanta Designers. This further sparked my creative interest in continuing to work in the fashion industry.

Elizabeth Keyes Continues Showcasing Her Gifts With SHEIN X HOUSE OF EKEYES

How did you get started as a designer?

Growing up, my favorite extracurricular activity was going to dance classes. I fell in love with the beauty of costumes and the essence of expressing yourself. From there I started to watch documentaries of fashion designers that inspired me to love fashion design. I started to sketch outfits and I showed my mom. She told me that I needed to learn how to sew. While being homeschooled, I had an instructor who came to my home to teach me how to sew. I started sewing clothes and at the age of sixteen I hosted my first charitable fashion show in honor of sickle cell. Fast forward to senior year in college, I attended Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design with two minors Graphic Design and Fashion Marketing & Management.

Who was your earliest inspiration?

Funny story, one of my favorite movies is the Cheetah Girls. My favorite characters were Galleria (Raven-Symoné and Dorothea Garibaldi (Lynn Whitfield) who was a fashion designer. She was my first representation of design. Inspired by the designer sketches, I would sketch dresses and clothes I would like to wear. Upon discovering my grandmother, the late Elizabeth Crawford Ward, I learned that she would sew her own clothes from curtains and vintage garments because her adopted family could not afford to buy her new clothes. I consider my inspiration to come from the women in my life, especially my mom. I focus on designing for the everyday influencer that would like to wear fashion forward garments while impacting the world.

How did your Shein X Collaboration come about?

I received a direct message on LinkedIn from a Shein recruiter. This message came at a pivotal time in my life. I had just completed a 2-year internship with a corporation, and I thought that I was going to be given a good job opportunity, however they did not select me, and I just went through a season of wondering when I would be qualified for a fashion opportunity. I knew with my skill set and my education that I was worthy for a fashion opportunity so when the recruiter asked me if I would be open to the collaboration, I automatically thought to myself am I ready? But upon that offer I realized that I could not discredit the gift that was inside of me so after the interview we took the opportunity to look at my portfolio and I began to design some options for them to choose from and we went through the production process for about 9 months and what you see now is not only a dream come true but it’s just a statement to myself to never discredit or doubt the gift that I have inside of me.

Tell us about the inspiration for your designs.

The resilient collection was inspired by my influences that love to celebrate life in style. Every stitch, print, and hue are a canvas of unique self-expression. Embracing the seasons of spring/ summer in style, as you paint the world with sophistication and boldness. My focus was to create a collection that would sculpt individuals’ natural shapes rather than curvy or petite. I used the silhouette of a corset to set the tone for my jumpsuits and dresses. I love bright colors to complement all skin tones. Each design is versatile and trend forward.

What is your favorite piece (or pieces) from your collection?

This is a hard question to answer, I love all my designs. But because my central focus is body inclusivity, I love my pink jumpsuit for curvy and the orange jumpsuit. My most popular looks are the yellow fitted strap dress and the high-waisted A-line skirt.

Considering that this is Black Business Month, what advice do you have for fellow young Black designers?

Stay focused on your purpose! We’re in just a broad industry so focus on making yourself stand out. Support other creatives and collaborate, collaborate, collaborate! There is a beauty when creatives come together to make masterpieces that have a greater impact on consumers. Remember to know your why. Reminding yourself of your why will support you in moments of uncertainty to be recharged. The world needs your designs, encourage yourself and keep promoting yourself.

What’s next for you?