Katie Rost Roasted For Riling Up Romance Rumors With Monique Samuels’ Ex-Husband, #RHOP OG Bravo Backpedals On Potomac PDA

Katie Rost is switching stories after seemingly soft-launching a relationship with Monique Samuels’ ex-husband Chris Samuels. A flirty photo caused a flurry of reactions for the #RHOP OG, and all we can say is; Andy, take the wheel!

A holiday weekend is the perfect time for grilling, but instead of BBQ, former Bravo stars are getting cooked for causing controversial coupledom conjecture. A picture posing in the arms of a former castmate’s ex is enough to spark speculation online, but Katie’s coupled-up caption added fuel to the fire. “When I see a good one, I go for it,” she wrote on Thursday.

“I flirt hard and when I see a good one; I go for it #og #rhop #potomac when mr. s steps into the building …Katie says ……. Oh yes 🙌 he is such an incredible human #katievibes (thanks for welcoming me back to Potomac) side note, all clothes are Marc Jacob’s for me,” the caption said.

If Katie wanted to spark demands to get her Bravo booked and busy again, it worked. She went viral, with fans questioning the messy madness while wanting to see more. Comments poured in campaigning to see this new storyline alongside a Monique Samuels #RHOP return.

Reactions ranged from thinking it was no big deal because Monique and Chris already moved on, to warning Katie to watch her back despite the recently retired radio host revealing that she and Chris grew apart after 10 years of marriage.

Others doubted that Chris and Katie were even each other’s type even if they looked loved up in the photo.

However, for the old Monique from Season 5, who left the franchise for dragging Candiace Dillard-Bassett, a Housewife-hopping ex-husband could’ve been a recipe for a rumble in the rotunda.

Katie Rost reentered the chat by adding to the coupledom confusion and addressed Monique Samuels directly.

