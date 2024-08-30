Katie Rost Reacts To Flirty Backlash With Monique Samuels' Ex
Katie Rost Roasted For Riling Up Romance Rumors With Monique Samuels’ Ex-Husband, #RHOP OG Bravo Backpedals On Potomac PDA
Katie Rost is switching stories after seemingly soft-launching a relationship with Monique Samuels’ ex-husband Chris Samuels. A flirty photo caused a flurry of reactions for the #RHOP OG, and all we can say is; Andy, take the wheel!
A holiday weekend is the perfect time for grilling, but instead of BBQ, former Bravo stars are getting cooked for causing controversial coupledom conjecture. A picture posing in the arms of a former castmate’s ex is enough to spark speculation online, but Katie’s coupled-up caption added fuel to the fire. “When I see a good one, I go for it,” she wrote on Thursday.
“I flirt hard and when I see a good one; I go for it #og #rhop #potomac when mr. s steps into the building …Katie says ……. Oh yes 🙌 he is such an incredible human #katievibes (thanks for welcoming me back to Potomac) side note, all clothes are Marc Jacob’s for me,” the caption said.
If Katie wanted to spark demands to get her Bravo booked and busy again, it worked. She went viral, with fans questioning the messy madness while wanting to see more. Comments poured in campaigning to see this new storyline alongside a Monique Samuels #RHOP return.
Reactions ranged from thinking it was no big deal because Monique and Chris already moved on, to warning Katie to watch her back despite the recently retired radio host revealing that she and Chris grew apart after 10 years of marriage.
Others doubted that Chris and Katie were even each other’s type even if they looked loved up in the photo.
However, for the old Monique from Season 5, who left the franchise for dragging Candiace Dillard-Bassett, a Housewife-hopping ex-husband could’ve been a recipe for a rumble in the rotunda.
Katie Rost reentered the chat by adding to the coupledom confusion and addressed Monique Samuels directly.
Hit the flip for more.
- The Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Breathtaking Belles Who Dazzled At Disney World
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
- Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted
Katie Rost Re-Enters The Chat Reacting To Romance Rumors She Started With Chris Samuels: “Wow Ummm Wow”
After throwing rocks, or at least shooting her shot, fans thought Katie tried to hide her hands. She returned to IG with a shocked response to news stories about her “flirting hard” and hugged up with Chris.
“Wow ummm wow,” she wrote on a screenshot of a Page Six headline.
Now, Katie… what did you expect?
Fans weren’t letting the 44-year-old play clueless about the backlash, responding:
“They literally said EXACTLY what YOU said Katie. You said you Flirt hard.”
“Well that is what you typed, what did you expect people to think?” another comment asked.
“Aren’t you the one who said you flirt hard? What I find funny is you don’t even like black men as we clearly see you slipping down white man after white man?! You better be ready for those hands from his wife ex,” a third fan wrote.
She later continued to try cleaning it up by addressing Monique woman-to-woman with a screenshot and an apology to her former colleague.
“Dude , I love you and I’m sorry if I caused anything but your husband is amazing, he is such a sweetheart, you are my girl. I have always loved you no, he hugged me this is cray… wouldn’t disrespect you. Ever . I promise,” Katie wrote before changing her caption to; “I didn’t do anything wrong.”
Katie went on to reveal that she still has bigger issues than what social media thinks, like focusing on her physical and mental health.
“I have a bed, but I sleep usually on the sofa. Every single day I wake up at 3:30, I have about 19 seconds before I realize my mom hates me, I’m not good enough and I have to try really hard to walk. And then I shake that off and I decide to love Katie . go look in the mirror and say nice stuff to me #katievibes cause. No one else does and I don’t need them to. Let’s go baby!! #confidence,” Katie wrote early Friday morning.
The former reality star’s tried and true followers rallied to support her in the comments. Although her epic shade-throwing could go down in Housewives history, the timing might not be right for a Katie comeback.
Hopefully, the Potomac OG is laughing along with the internet instigators or paying them no mind at all.
Monique, on the other hand, just announced moving on from co-hosting The Good Mornings Show on WPGC 95.5. Do you think Andy Cohen could come calling?
- The Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Breathtaking Belles Who Dazzled At Disney World
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
- Renaming & Claiming! Ciara’s Son Future Legally Has Russell Wilson’s Last Name, The Lotionless Legion & Dirty Sprite Disciples Disgusted
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That 'Narcissim' Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant