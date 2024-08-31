Reality TV Stars

Reality Stars, Actors, Musicians And More Attend boohoo Party

Seen On The Scene: Reality Stars Flock To boohoo US Collective Launch

Published on August 31, 2024

Stars of Love Island USA, Selling Sunset, Selling The O.C., Love Is Blind, Perfect Match and more were seen on the scene at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood Thursday night as boohoo celebrated thelaunch of their US Collective with a special event in Los Angeles.

The soirée brought out a host of VIP guests, including singer Pia Mia, Carly Lawrence, Mary Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, Jesse Metcalfe, Kaylor Martin, Alex Hall, and many more.

The stars stepped out in their boohoo best, bringing together a vibrant mix of styles, glamour, and high-profile personalities under one roof. The event was a celebration of the brand bringing their social commerce program to the U.S. after its huge success in the UK.

The Collective initiative integrates thousands of creators into the shopping experience on boohoo. Approved influencers receive a personally curated page on boohoo where they can feature their favorite products and provide shoppable TikTok & Instagram content for their followers.

