Gunna is bringing a whole new meaning to Pushin’ P.
The rapper recently launched a new premium street brand ‘P by Gunna’ with boohooMAN’s Samir Kamani.
Gunna has been photographed out and about in Los Angeles wearing the brand. What do you think?
Hit the flip for more photos from the P by Gunna brand
