Gunna is bringing a whole new meaning to Pushin’ P.

boohooMAN Event

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

The rapper recently launched a new premium street brand ‘P by Gunna’ with boohooMAN’s Samir Kamani.

Rapper Gunna wears his boohooMAN collab 'P By Gunna'

Source: Courtesy / boohooMAN

Gunna has been photographed out and about in Los Angeles wearing the brand. What do you think?

boohooMAN Event

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Hit the flip for more photos from the P by Gunna brand

 

boohooMAN Event

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Categories: Recording Artists
