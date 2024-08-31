Recording Artists

Fatman Scoop Dies At 53 After Hyping Crowd One Last Time

R.I.P. Fatman Scoop: Legendary Rapper Dies At 53 After Hyping Up Crowd One Last Time

Published on August 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Issac Freeman III, known as Fatman Scoop, passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing in a medical emergency during a performance in Hamden, CT. On Friday night, he spent some of his final moments doing what he loved. He hyped up the crowd one last time, saying, “If you came to party, make some noise,” before the still unknown medical issue incapacitated him.

Fridayz Live '23 - Melbourne

Source: Naomi Rahim / Getty

Fans captured video of the shocking moment that the legendary rapper and hypeman passed out onstage. People rushed to his aid to administer CPR in front of the concerned crowd.

TMZ reports first responders were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. for a medical emergency. As chest compressions continued, the “Be Faithful” star was carried out of Hamden Town Center Park on a stretcher. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett relayed the news on social media, asking fans, “Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Early Saturday morning, Fatman Scoop’s tour manager, DJ Pure Cold, confirmed his tragic passing. He took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” the memorial image said.

“I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today.

Thank you so much, I love you x,” the DJ and Producer continued in the caption.

In addition to reigning for decades as the #VoiceOfTheClubhe collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. He worked with artists like Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, the Fugees, and Magoo. Scoop won Grammy awards with Missy Elliott on “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Mariah Carey on “It’s Like That.”

Fans of the beloved rapper have poured out condolences, clips of favorite songs, and fond memories set to his iconic vocals.

Our condolences go out to Fatman Scoop’s loved ones.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News fatman scoop Newsletter R.I.P.

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close