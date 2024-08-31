R.I.P. Fatman Scoop: Legendary Rapper Dies At 53 After Hyping Up Crowd One Last Time

Issac Freeman III, known as Fatman Scoop, passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing in a medical emergency during a performance in Hamden, CT. On Friday night, he spent some of his final moments doing what he loved. He hyped up the crowd one last time, saying, “If you came to party, make some noise,” before the still unknown medical issue incapacitated him.

Fans captured video of the shocking moment that the legendary rapper and hypeman passed out onstage. People rushed to his aid to administer CPR in front of the concerned crowd.

TMZ reports first responders were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. for a medical emergency. As chest compressions continued, the “Be Faithful” star was carried out of Hamden Town Center Park on a stretcher. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett relayed the news on social media, asking fans, “Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Early Saturday morning, Fatman Scoop’s tour manager, DJ Pure Cold, confirmed his tragic passing. He took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” the memorial image said. “I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x,” the DJ and Producer continued in the caption.

In addition to reigning for decades as the #VoiceOfTheClub, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. He worked with artists like Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, the Fugees, and Magoo. Scoop won Grammy awards with Missy Elliott on “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Mariah Carey on “It’s Like That.”

Fans of the beloved rapper have poured out condolences, clips of favorite songs, and fond memories set to his iconic vocals.

Our condolences go out to Fatman Scoop’s loved ones.