Missy Elliott changed the game once again as the Supa Dupa Fly first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “This is history!”

It takes a legend to honor another legend. That makes Queen Latifah the perfect person to welcome her friend and fellow icon, Missy, into the Hall of Fame. Entertainment Weekly reports Latifah recognized the Virginia native’s trendsetting work as the epitome of Rock and Roll. “You feel free? You want to try some wild s**t? Thank Missy,” she said.

Queen Latifah Inducts Missy Elliott As First Female Rapper In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH it’s nothing like having those you look up to say “I am Proud of You” My heart is full🥹You named yourself starting with Queen & that’s how you have MOVED! Your speech about me are things I learned from watching you! Thank you! Love You🤗🙏🏾💜 Rock&RollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/vMUhmzAaKo — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023

The Oscar nominee recalled the first time she heard Missy and Timbaland’s groundbreaking new sound.

"Trust me, nothing sounded the same after @MissyElliott came on the scene…everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that's because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who's always looking ahead." – @IAMQUEENLATIFAH pic.twitter.com/728DT2H9DK — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023

“Trust me, nothing sounded the same after Missy Elliott came on the scene. Nothing. All the kick snares, everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who’s always looking ahead,” she conintued.

In a video tribute, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Pharell gushed about their admiration for Missy Elliott. She has also previously collaborated with the Clark Sisters, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Monica, Lil Kim, Ciara, and Aaliyah.

So honored to be in the same room with so many legends like @eltonofficial & @FlavorFlav pic.twitter.com/zAt8929tbD — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023

Check out Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech and epic performance of high-energy hits after the flip!