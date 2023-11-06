Missy Elliott changed the game once again as the Supa Dupa Fly first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “This is history!”
It takes a legend to honor another legend. That makes Queen Latifah the perfect person to welcome her friend and fellow icon, Missy, into the Hall of Fame. Entertainment Weekly reports Latifah recognized the Virginia native’s trendsetting work as the epitome of Rock and Roll. “You feel free? You want to try some wild s**t? Thank Missy,” she said.
Queen Latifah Inducts Missy Elliott As First Female Rapper In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH it’s nothing like having those you look up to say “I am Proud of You” My heart is full🥹You named yourself starting with Queen & that’s how you have MOVED! Your speech about me are things I learned from watching you! Thank you! Love You🤗🙏🏾💜 Rock&RollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/vMUhmzAaKo
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023
The Oscar nominee recalled the first time she heard Missy and Timbaland’s groundbreaking new sound.
"Trust me, nothing sounded the same after @MissyElliott came on the scene…everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that's because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who's always looking ahead." – @IAMQUEENLATIFAH pic.twitter.com/728DT2H9DK
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023
“Trust me, nothing sounded the same after Missy Elliott came on the scene. Nothing. All the kick snares, everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who’s always looking ahead,” she conintued.
In a video tribute, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Pharell gushed about their admiration for Missy Elliott. She has also previously collaborated with the Clark Sisters, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Monica, Lil Kim, Ciara, and Aaliyah.
So honored to be in the same room with so many legends like @eltonofficial & @FlavorFlav pic.twitter.com/zAt8929tbD
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023
Check out Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech and epic performance of high-energy hits after the flip!
Missy Elliott Makes Hall Of Fame Crowd “Lose Control,” Thanks Women MCs Who “Gave Me Their Shoulders To Stand On”
Missy took the stage with a medley of timeless classics spanning her 26-year career. The show-stopping performance featured an army of dynamic dancers going all out in futuristic gold outfits. The series included fan favorites like “Rain,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Work It,” “Loose Control,” and “Get Ur Freak On.”
Get ur freak on! @MissyElliott makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/ETFnNyqw0N
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023
After thanking God and her tables full of supporters in the audience, Missy recognized her fellow new inductees. She was in awe to even be in the same room as some of them. “I’m still pinching myself,” Missy told them.
“I see Flavor Flav, who is a legend. I love you, always been supportive. Elton John, legendary. Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson. All of these people have impacted people around the world through their music,” she said.
I got to the podium & my mind went blank it is a feeling that’s almost unimaginable as I listened to the Cheers & Claps of so many ppl I felt like a little girl again singing to my babydolls in my room. I felt like the child who told my teachers I’m gonna be a star🥹I hope I’ve… pic.twitter.com/E5JKaZ3p4M
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2023
In Missy’s heartfelt acceptance speech, she honored the trailblazers who came before her. As incredible as the “Gossip Folks” rapper is, she reminded the crowd that she stands on other women’s shoulders. The humble Hip-Hop heavyweight listed some of her idols who’ve “been worthy to be up here.”
” I didn’t wanna call out any names, but I have to say Pepa who is here from Salt and Pepa? Her and Queen Latifah, Lyte, Roxane Shante, so many. Monie, all those ones before me gave me their shoulders to stand on,” Missy said.
“If it wasn’t for them and their music, I probably wouldn’t be standing here,” she continued.
THIS MORNING ON @GMA: @RobinRoberts sits down with hip hop superstar @MissyElliott right before she makes history being inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame! 🎶🎸 pic.twitter.com/ZFu0XM7pcf
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 2, 2023
The multitalented titan recalled how Epic Records would only give her the record label she wanted if she delivered an album. Missy didn’t see herself as the next big solo artist yet, but execs like Sylvia Rhone did. With the help of her high school friend Timbaland, she recorded Supa Dupa Fly in two weeks.
Music hasn’t been the same ever since. Six solo albums, 40 million records sold, 22 Grammy nominations and four wins later, she’s still making history.
Check out Queen Latifah inducting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her full acceptance speech below.
Congratulations, Missy Elliott!
