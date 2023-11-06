Bossip Video
1 of 3

Missy Elliott changed the game once again as the Supa Dupa Fly first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “This is history!”

Lovers & Friends Music Festival

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

It takes a legend to honor another legend. That makes Queen Latifah the perfect person to welcome her friend and fellow icon, Missy, into the Hall of Fame. Entertainment Weekly reports Latifah recognized the Virginia native’s trendsetting work as the epitome of Rock and Roll. “You feel free? You want to try some wild s**t? Thank Missy,” she said.

Queen Latifah Inducts Missy Elliott As First Female Rapper In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Oscar nominee recalled the first time she heard Missy and Timbaland’s groundbreaking new sound.

“Trust me, nothing sounded the same after Missy Elliott came on the scene. Nothing. All the kick snares, everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who’s always looking ahead,” she conintued.

In a video tribute, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Pharell gushed about their admiration for Missy Elliott. She has also previously collaborated with the Clark Sisters, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Monica, Lil Kim, Ciara, and Aaliyah.

Check out Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech and epic performance of high-energy hits after the flip!

Missy Elliott Makes Hall Of Fame Crowd “Lose Control,” Thanks Women MCs Who “Gave Me Their Shoulders To Stand On”

Missy Elliot VMA's After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Missy took the stage with a medley of timeless classics spanning her 26-year career. The show-stopping performance featured an army of dynamic dancers going all out in futuristic gold outfits. The series included fan favorites like “Rain,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Work It,” “Loose Control,” and “Get Ur Freak On.”

After thanking God and her tables full of supporters in the audience, Missy recognized her fellow new inductees. She was in awe to even be in the same room as some of them. “I’m still pinching myself,” Missy told them.

“I see Flavor Flav, who is a legend. I love you, always been supportive. Elton John, legendary. Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson. All of these people have impacted people around the world through their music,” she said.

In Missy’s heartfelt acceptance speech, she honored the trailblazers who came before her. As incredible as the “Gossip Folks” rapper is, she reminded the crowd that she stands on other women’s shoulders. The humble Hip-Hop heavyweight listed some of her idols who’ve “been worthy to be up here.”

” I didn’t wanna call out any names, but I have to say Pepa who is here from Salt and Pepa? Her and Queen Latifah, Lyte, Roxane Shante, so many. Monie, all those ones before me gave me their shoulders to stand on,” Missy said.

“If it wasn’t for them and their music, I probably wouldn’t be standing here,” she continued.

The multitalented titan recalled how Epic Records would only give her the record label she wanted if she delivered an album. Missy didn’t see herself as the next big solo artist yet, but execs like Sylvia Rhone did. With the help of her high school friend Timbaland, she recorded Supa Dupa Fly in two weeks.

Music hasn’t been the same ever since. Six solo albums, 40 million records sold, 22 Grammy nominations and four wins later, she’s still making history.

Check out Queen Latifah inducting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her full acceptance speech below.

Congratulations, Missy Elliott!

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Awards
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.