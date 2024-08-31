Kaytranada Reveals He Lost An Opportunity To Work With Drake Due To Lowkey Response

Since his debut album in 2016, Kaytranada has certainly become known for his infectious music. His production style has caught the eye of major artists like Alicia Keys, Kali Uchis, and Snoop Dogg. Kaytranada revealed that he missed his chance to work with one of the biggest names in hip-hop, but they both ended up saying, “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Kaytranada recently sat down with Vulture and gave away juicy details regarding Drake‘s 2022 house music-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind. According to the music producer, he had the chance to produce the entire album alongside Drake. Kay was ready and willing, but apparently, he wasn’t excited enough about the opportunity. The 32-year-old told the outlet that during an after-party for Coachella, he was asked if he was interested in producing for the album.

His response was, “Sure, hit me up.”

However, the response was too lackluster for Drake, and the invitation to produce for him was revoked. Though willing to work on the project, Kaytranada had no plans of fangirling over the opportunity.

“Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that.”

Nevertheless, life continued, and Drake commissioned his friend and frequent collaborator, 40, to work on the album. Gordo and Black Coffee were also a part of the team that brought the project to life. Kaytranada remains unfazed and focused on his recent album release, Timeless. He may not have worked on Honestly, Nevermind, but according to Complex, the music producer’s impact is evident.

“The album’s overall sound leans more into the dance and house space — similar to Kaytranada’s music,” the outlet stated.

Major Artists Do Not Intimidate Kaytranada

During his interview with Vulture, Kaytranada also revealed that he turned down the opportunity to work with Beyoncé. You may recall that in 2023, the Haitian-Canadian producer remixed “Cuff It” during his Coachella set. Fans and music listeners, including Queen Bey, fell in love with his version. Many asked for the song to be released on streaming platforms, but it is unlikely ever to happen. Beyoncé reportedly offered to pay Kaytranada for the rights to the song, but he declined.

“Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are,” he said. I know what I mean to people,” he told the outlet.

Do you think “Honestly, Nevermind” would have been better with Kaytranada’s touch?