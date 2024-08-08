Best Moments From Drake’s 100GB Data Dump Featuring Rehearsals With Rihanna & Motherly Advice On Serena Williams

If you’re struggling to make it through Drake’s 100GB data dump, don’t worry we have recapped all the standout moments.

Earlier this week Drake went deep into his OVO files and compiled a massive collection of data to release to the public. The move is interesting and doesn’t make sense as Drizzy didn’t get a massive streaming check for the footage he uploaded to 1000gigs.org. While it’s nice for him to upload all that content for free, it’s hard to find time to go through all of it. Don’t fret however as we’ve compiled some of the best clips in the 100GB dumb.

The Best Clips In Drake’s 100GB Data Dumb

Drake’s Show Rehearsals With Rihanna

Deep in the files, Rihanna appears rehearsing “Take Care” for one of the rapper’s upcoming shows.

Sandra Graham Listens To New Music Instantly Notices The Song Is About Serena Williams

In another part of the data dump, Drake invites his mother into the studio to preview “Too Good” revealing the song is about ex-girlfriend Serena Williams. As always his mother already knows, and reminds him she’s moved on.

Drake & Steph Curry’s Heated Ping Pong Game

Drake and Steph Curry have a storied friendship over a love for sports, and we finally get a glance at their competitive side.

BTS Footage of “One Dance“

Some of the best footage released by Drake shares the behind-the-scenes of his biggest hits including “One Dance.”

Drake Receives Cam’ron’s Iconic Pink Jacket & Headband

In the dump, Drake is seen rehearsing with 21 Savage, Drake receives a special delivery from Cam’Ron of his iconic pink outfit. Drake then calls Killa Cam to thank him.

Recording Reference Tracks For Kanye West

Footage finally surfaces of the Toronto native recording for Kanye West’s album Ye which set the stage for this beef with Pusha-T.

The Boy Helps A Young Fan In Need

At one point, a young fan is seen in the right place at the right time and asks Drake to pen a special message for his love interest.

Take Your Kid To Work Day

Drake shares moments of him showing his son Adonis around his workplace while on tour.

BTS Footage Of Making HER LOSS

The data dump also includes behind-the-scenes footage of 21 Savage and Drake blending their words for the collaboration.

What do YOU think about Drzzy’s 100GB data dump?