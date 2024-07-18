ScHoolboy Q Questions Canceled Toronto Show At Drake Co-Owned Venue– ‘When Sumbody Get Hurt Don’t Cry’

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Hippy cohort ScHoolboy Q recently wondered why his Toronto concert was canceled, and he hinted that Drake could be to blame.

When it comes to rap beef there will always be collateral damage, like when Rick Ross recently felt the wrath of Drake fans for playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us“ to a Canadian crowd.

And although the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is over, the fallout continues; at least according to ScHoolboy Q.

On Wednesday, the rapper’s Toronto show was abruptly canceled and ScHoolboy Q alleged that Toronto Police and Drake were behind it, especially since the History concert venue he booked has ties to Live Nation and Drizzy.

“THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING..” tweeted the rapper Wednesday night.

While his claims were unconfirmed, ScHoolboy Q continued his rant by putting on a tin foil hat and going down a rabbit hole. In a series of tweets, he noted that TDE label boss Top Dawg was just with Cash Money founders Baby and Slim, who of course are Drake affiliated, with no problem. He also pointed out that OVO artist PartyNextDoor just performed in LA at the Palladium with no issue.

Eventually, ScHoolboy Q laughed it off and he reflected on his appearance at Kendrick’s “The Pop Out” concert and in the “Not Like Us” video. In a hilarious turn of events, he tweeted that he “gets it” and asked why Kendrick put him in the video in the first place.

There’s no proof of ScHoolboy Q’s sabotage claims, but we have to admit that watching him tweet his thoughts on the matter was hilarious.