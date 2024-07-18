Recording Artists

ScHoolboy Q Hints Drake Had His Toronto Show Canceled

ScHoolboy Q Questions Canceled Toronto Show At Drake Co-Owned Venue– ‘When Sumbody Get Hurt Don’t Cry’

Published on July 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Hippy cohort ScHoolboy Q recently wondered why his Toronto concert was canceled, and he hinted that Drake could be to blame.

Schoolboy Q & Drake

Source: Prince Williams/ Christopher Polk/Getty

When it comes to rap beef there will always be collateral damage, like when Rick Ross recently felt the wrath of Drake fans for playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us to a Canadian crowd.

And although the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is over, the fallout continues; at least according to ScHoolboy Q.

On Wednesday, the rapper’s Toronto show was abruptly canceled and ScHoolboy Q alleged that Toronto Police and Drake were behind it, especially since the History concert venue he booked has ties to Live Nation and Drizzy.

“THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING..” tweeted the rapper Wednesday night.

While his claims were unconfirmed, ScHoolboy Q continued his rant by putting on a tin foil hat and going down a rabbit hole. In a series of tweets, he noted that TDE label boss Top Dawg was just with Cash Money founders Baby and Slim, who of course are Drake affiliated, with no problem. He also pointed out that OVO artist PartyNextDoor just performed in LA at the Palladium with no issue.

Eventually, ScHoolboy Q laughed it off and he reflected on his appearance at Kendrick’s “The Pop Out” concert and in the “Not Like Us” video. In a hilarious turn of events, he tweeted that he “gets it” and asked why Kendrick put him in the video in the first place.

There’s no proof of ScHoolboy Q’s sabotage claims, but we have to admit that watching him tweet his thoughts on the matter was hilarious.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aubrey Drake Graham Drake Kendrick Lamar Live Nation Entertainment Not Like Us Schoolboy Q Top Dawg Entertainment Toronto

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close