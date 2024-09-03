Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts, Billy Porter, Joseline Hernandez & More Stars Sizzled Atlanta’s Global Black Pride Weekend [Exclusive]

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride recently concluded their historic collaboration in Atlanta with sizzling stars in attendance.

As previously reported the organizations hosted the first-ever Global Black Pride in the A from August 26 to September 2 for a near weeklong Pride Celebration that brought actors, musicians, activists, and influencers to the southern city.

The host hotel, Starling Hilton Midtown Atlanta, served as the epicenter for lodging, convention, and general Atlanta information needs, as well as an exciting Poetry Slam R&B Brunch.

Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts were seen on the scene and told BOSSIP that they were fresh off their fourth wedding anniversary and enjoying the privilege of “loving a Black woman.”

“Loving a Black woman is amazing,” said Jessica. “We just had our fourth year anniversary, so forever to go.”

“There’s somethings special about it,” added Niecy. “I love everybody but there’s something specific about loving someone that looks like you. There’s a reciprocity in it that I can’t even quantify, I can’t encapsulate it. I just love loving you.”

Niecy also added that she’s especially proud of her wife who played a medley of hits at the brunch ahead of being awarded the annual Trailblazer Award at the annual Pure Heat Community Festival.

“I’m so happy, she’s deserving of all things,” she said about Jessica. “So talented.” “I’m speechless,” added Jessica about the honor.

Celebs Flood The 5th Annual Mayor’s Global Black Pride Reception

Also seen on the Global Black Pride scene was Billy Porter who was one of several celebs spotted at the 5th Annual Mayor’s Global Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall.

During the celebration, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens warmly welcomed the influx of people to the city for a weekend of celebration and acceptance.

“When I heard that Globla Black Pride chose Atlanta as its first U.S. host city, I was not surprised but I was excited,” said Dickens. “Black Pride has been a beloved tradition in Atlanta for decades and now we get to showcase our culture and hospitality on a global stage. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the resilience and strength of our LGBTQ community firsthand, from activists on the front lines to everyday Atlantans living their truth. You all contribute to the fabric of this city in powerful ways,” he added.

He was joined by Nicco Annan of P-Valley fame who was awarded the Cultural Impact Award during the reception…

and the aforementioned Billy Porter who told the crowd he was “humbled and excited” to be present.

“At 16 years old in 1985, I came out as gay and we went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives,” said Billy. What I’m grateful for today is this room and with allies like Mayor Dickens, to see the evolution and the growth in our community. The conversation is happening in our community. We are understanding that we’re all human, first.”

Also seen on the scene was activist Roshelle Darlene Hudson…

Satchel Jester…

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend founder Melissa “DJ M” Scott…

Rashad Burgess and Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III…

Roy Broderick Jr…

Victor Jackson…

and hairstylist/WE tv personality Tokyo Stylez and model/makeup artist Simone Tisci.

During the special celebration, over $75,000 for the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program was raised.

