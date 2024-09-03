Events

Global Black Pride 2024: Celebs Attend ATL Celebration

Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts, Billy Porter, Joseline Hernandez & More Stars Sizzled Atlanta’s Global Black Pride Weekend [Exclusive]

Published on September 3, 2024

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride recently concluded their historic collaboration in Atlanta with sizzling stars in attendance.

Niecy, Jessica, Billy, Joseline

Source: Prince Williams/ Paras Griffin/ Getty Images / ShineHog.com

As previously reported the organizations hosted the first-ever Global Black Pride in the A from August 26 to September 2 for a near weeklong Pride Celebration that brought actors, musicians, activists, and influencers to the southern city.

Global Black Pride

Source: Niecy Nash, Melissa “DJ M” Scott/ Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The host hotel, Starling Hilton Midtown Atlanta, served as the epicenter for lodging, convention, and general Atlanta information needs, as well as an exciting Poetry Slam R&B Brunch.

Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts were seen on the scene and told BOSSIP that they were fresh off their fourth wedding anniversary and enjoying the privilege of “loving a Black woman.”

“Loving a Black woman is amazing,” said Jessica. “We just had our fourth year anniversary, so forever to go.”

 

“There’s somethings special about it,” added Niecy. “I love everybody but there’s something specific about loving someone that looks like you. There’s a reciprocity in it that I can’t even quantify, I can’t encapsulate it. I just love loving you.”

Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Niecy also added that she’s especially proud of her wife who played a medley of hits at the brunch ahead of being awarded the annual Trailblazer Award at the annual Pure Heat Community Festival.

“I’m so happy, she’s deserving of all things,” she said about Jessica. “So talented.”

“I’m speechless,” added Jessica about the honor.

Atlanta Black Pride

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Celebs Flood The 5th Annual Mayor’s Global Black Pride Reception

Also seen on the Global Black Pride scene was Billy Porter who was one of several celebs spotted at the 5th Annual Mayor’s Global Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall.

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

During the celebration, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens warmly welcomed the influx of people to the city for a weekend of celebration and acceptance.

“When I heard that Globla Black Pride chose Atlanta as its first U.S. host city, I was not surprised but I was excited,” said Dickens. “Black Pride has been a beloved tradition in Atlanta for decades and now we get to showcase our culture and hospitality on a global stage. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the resilience and strength of our LGBTQ community firsthand, from activists on the front lines to everyday Atlantans living their truth. You all contribute to the fabric of this city in powerful ways,” he added.

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

He was joined by Nicco Annan of P-Valley fame who was awarded the Cultural Impact Award during the reception…

 

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

and the aforementioned Billy Porter who told the crowd he was “humbled and excited” to be present.

“At 16 years old in 1985, I came out as gay and we went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives,” said Billy. What I’m grateful for today is this room and with allies like Mayor Dickens, to see the evolution and the growth in our community. The conversation is happening in our community. We are understanding that we’re all human, first.”

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Also seen on the scene was activist Roshelle Darlene Hudson…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Satchel Jester…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend founder Melissa “DJ M” Scott…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rashad Burgess and Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Roy Broderick Jr…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Victor Jackson…

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

and hairstylist/WE tv personality Tokyo Stylez and model/makeup artist Simone Tisci. 

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During the special celebration, over $75,000 for the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program was raised.

5th Annual Mayor's Global Black Pride Reception Red Carpet

Source: Roy Broderick Jr., Dashawn Usher, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Lisa Cunningham, and Melissa Scott/ Prince Williams / Getty

Other celebs seen on the Global Black Pride scene were Joseline Hernandez…

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / ShineHog.com

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / ShineHog.com

Dej Loaf…

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

and Derek J who was one of several celebs in attendance at the third annual Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner hosted by Gary With Da Tea and RockStars Production and Traxx Girls.

 

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

 

designer Octavius Terry…

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Jade Chanel…

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Oliver Twixt…

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Victor Jackson…

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

and honorees Funky Dineva…

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

and Rashad Burgess.

Third Annual Black Excellence Influencer's Dinner

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

This affair served as a Fundraiser to benefit Global Black Pride Weekend and is a unique opportunity for trailblazers, leaders, and influencers to celebrate accomplishments while highlighting individuals and organizations who significantly impact and contribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. The 2024 honorees included: Lisa Cunningham, Judge Pierce Hand Seitz, Derek Ford, Devin Barrington, Adrienne Gates, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Earl D. Fowkles Jr.

Visit GlobalBlackPride.org, AtlantaPrideWeekend.com, and AtlantaBlackPrideLDR.com to learn more about Global Black Pride Weekend. Global Black Pride welcomes all identifying genders to participate in all events. A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities will benefit homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation. For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com.

Global Black Pride Atlanta was presented by: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Bavarian-Nordic, Eli Lilly, Human Rights Campaign, Viiv Healthcare, Gilead, AID ATLANTA M.E.N. Additional sponsors include, Kaleidoscope Hair Products, MISTR, Avita, fhi360, Red Cross, Grady Health System, Titos, Georgia Equality, Stanley Black & Decker, PFlag, Southside Medical Center, VTG Event, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Dats A Cute T, CORE Community Organized Relief Effort and Positive Impact Health Centers.

