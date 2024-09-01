‘I’m Probably High’ Martin Lawrence Addresses Stroke Rumors During Detroit Tour Stop

Martin Lawrence took time during his Y’all Know What It Is! comedy tour to address speculations about his health.

Though he previously tried to lay the rumors to rest during his press run for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Lawrence decided to work it into his set in the city where his iconic sitcom took place. On Friday, August 30, the comedian addressed the crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit the way only he can.

“Motherfuckers talking about me and s**t,” he said. Talking about I had a stroke and s**t. Does this look like a motherf**ker that had a stroke?”

The 59-year-old performer then demonstrated some moves to prove he is as agile as ever.

“That look like a motherf**ker that had a stroke? I be strokin’,” he said. “Then they talking about I’m talking slow and lethargic and all that..I’m probably high.”

The rumors went into overdrive when Lawrence and Will Smith hit the road to promote the fourth installment of their blockbuster juggernaut as some fans noted the comedian seemed to be a step or two behind. During a stop at Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, Lawrence said,

“I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has spoken to the idea of substances being the cause of odd behavior from the comedian. In his 2002 comedy special, Run Tell Dat, the performer opened up about drug and alcohol use that led to his arrest and hospitalization.

It seems that Lawrence is still always willing to tell it like it is when it comes to his personal life. Fans of the comedian can catch him on tour for the rest of the year into early 2025. We love to see our comedy legends still packing out arenas.