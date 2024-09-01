New Orleans Mayor Announces Master P As Super Bowl LIX ‘Entertainment Ambassador’

New Orleans legend Master P will be the Entertainment Ambassador for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans says Mayor Cantrell.

With the fall weather slowly approaching the United States we might as well start prepping 2025. One of the first big events of the year will be Super Bowl LIX. We have no clue who will headline the show, but it will go down in New Orleans.

The city is top-tier for food, culture, music, and much more and will be the main star of the show.

According to WWLTV, Mayor Cantrell has chosen Master P to promote the Super Bowl for the city as the ‘entertainment ambassador’.

“We are doing this through film, television and entertainment,” Master P said. “But we are also doing this through business because I want people to see what I was able to grow.” he continued. “I grew up in the projects in New Orleans and was able to change my life and educate myself. Get out there to see more. And I want more for the city of New Orleans,” he said.

P will join the Nola Insight Podcast and will meet with entertainment influencers and celebrities to begin putting the city on the world stage. Mayor Cantrell gave Master P his flowers and said he was “deserving of all the love, all the praise, for demonstrating the resiliency of this community.”

Cantrell has always paid tribute to New Orleans and the stars born in the city and will continue to do so. With the Super Bowl in New Orleans, there’s no better time to spread the love.