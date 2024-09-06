Music

EXCLUSIVE: JHAYCO Interview

JHAYCO Opens Up About ‘Finding His Place’ In Reggaeton & Finally Making Music For Himself [Exclusive]

Published on September 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JHAYCO, the artist formerly known as Jhay Cortez, is opening up about his new album, Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X).

Calibash Latin Music Festival

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As the Puerto Rican powerhouse–born Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés–gears up to drop his first album in three years, we caught up with him to talk about his favorite songs on the project, how he’s evolved as an artist, and how important his fans are along this journey.

JHAYCO changed his name a little over two years ago, fully rebranding as the nickname he used to call himself on many tracks. This being the first album he’s dropped since the switch shines through in the project, with Cortés explaining how he was able to find himself after previously releasing music he thought the masses would like.

“Obviously I was new and coming out, so I was making music saying what people wanna hear, like, ‘What cool stuff should I say?’ And I feel like in this album I was just being myself and just saying the things that are funny to me, just stuff that comes out of my head, things I like, things I do.”

“It’s just been me finding me,” he continued, “and me finding what’s my name and what’s my color, and what’s my place in this genre.”

Being that this is his most personal project yet, we asked JHAYCO his three favorite tracks on the album, for which he had a quick answer: “Porshe Carrera,” featuring Yandel & Haze, “En La Bentley,” and “Viene BASQUIAT.”

The rapper lists “Porshe Carrera” as his favorite because it combines “the two eras I love the most, which is my era and the golden era of reggaeton.” Yandel, who is featured on the song, is one half of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel, one of the most influential groups in the genre.

He went on to say he loves “En La Bentley,” “Because it’s just my essence of the deep house with reggaeton and what I’ve done with that medium with Skrillex.”

And as for “Viene BASQUIAT,” that’s one of JHAYCO’s favorites “because it’s where I’m going in my future music.”

Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X) was recorded all across the world, and according to JHAYCO, fans will be able to hear the “vibe changes” in the songs created in different locations.

“You hear ‘Passoa,” you feel like you’re in Ibiza, you feel you’re in Colombia, you feel like you’re on the beach. I feel when you listen to “Porshe Carrera” you feel Puerto Rico, when you hear “58” you feel Puerto Rico, when you hear “BASQUIAT”  you feel Paris because I made it in Paris, it has the art culture and the essence of art.”

Of course, none of this would be possible without Cortés’ loyal fans, who have grown exponentially over the last few years. Nowadays, listeners have more access to their favorite artists than ever before–and a lot of celebrities have publicly struggled with that. JHAYCO, on the other hand, views his fans as family and spoke on how he manages to keep that healthy relationship going without crossing any lines.

“I feel like it’s intuition,” he said. “I feel like you go with the days, you know, ‘Today I wanna speak to my fans, or today I need my space…they’ll respect you because they’re there for your art.”

Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X) is out now!

Catch the video for “Vida Rockstar” down below:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Spanish

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Insists Jonathan Majors Is A ‘Prize Too,’ Speaks On ‘Undeniable’ Love That Transformed Their Friendship Into Romance

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close