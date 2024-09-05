Apalachee High School: Identities Of Deceased Students And Teachers Released, 14-Year-Old Colt Gray Named Alleged Shooter

Apalachee High School, the city of Winder, Georgia, and all surrounding areas are still undoubtedly reeling from the tragic events of yesterday where four people were killed and nine others were injured after a 14-year-old student opened fire Wednesday morning. There are still many more questions than answers at this point, but there has been some pertinent information released to the public by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to ABCNews GBI Director Chris Hosey identified the two teachers and two students who were slain in the shooting as follows, a 14-year-old student named Christian Angulo, a 39-year-old teacher named Richard Aspinwall who was affectionately called “Coach A”, 53-year-old math teacher named Christina Irimie, and another 14-year-old student named Mason Schermerhorn. Nine others were taken to the hospital with various levels of injury but all are expected to survive and make a recovery.

The “alleged” perpetrator of this evil act has also been publicly named, A 14-year-old student named Colt Gray. Gray was arrested shortly after the shooting by responding police officers who held him at gunpoint and forced him to surrender.

While the rest of the nation was mourning, Colt’s aunt Amy Polhuamus Brown was busy ranting on Facebook defending her murderous nephew and catching the backlash that she rightfully deserves for her egregious inability to read the room and keep the main thing the main thing.

What a crazy world we live in. Rest in peace to the victims of this senseless violence.