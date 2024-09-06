B-Day Blessings: Beyoncé Celebrates Turning 43 With Retro Glam And Tropical Getaway With Jay-Z In Birthday Photo Dump

After Bey Day, Beyoncé gives us a peek at the rich flex festivities for her beachside birthday celebration with Jay-Z in new photo dumps.

The queen celebrated her 43rd birthday with a tropical vacation, retro glam gorgeousness, drinks flowing, and her hubby by her side. “I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes,” she wrote in the caption, keeping it simple.

Even on a birthday vacation, Bey doesn’t take a day off from serving looks. She gave throwback beauty in head-to-toe Pucci colorful abstract print bodysuit with a matching mini skirt ($549), feathered gloves, and headscarf ($415). Those legs for days are the perfect accessory, and she completed the look with colorful strappy stiletto Pucci heels ($1,020), and her beloved cat-eye shades by Blumarine Acetate Mask ($239).

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Cowboy Carter star posed with balloons and a suitcase outside her private villa. She took a peaceful sunset swim with a cigar and a drink. The carousel also included a boomerang of Bey and Jay sipping her new whisky SirDavis on the cabana.

Another photo dump seemed like the ultimate ad for the record-breaking legend’s latest launch. She toasted to a rainbow from the clear blue ocean waters in one shot and poured up the last of a SirDavis bottle in another clip.

The award-luxury liquor produced in partnership with Moët Hennessy already has fans clamoring for a taste, but you can’t beat a little product placement in paradise.

Cheers to Beyoncé turning 43 and turning up with her own brand SirDavis!