Jay-Z Spotted With Jacob & Co.'s $340k Bugatti Tourbillion Watch
Mo’ Money: Jay-Z Becomes First Owner Of Jacob & Co.’s $340L Bugatti Tourbillion Watch, Casually Flexes The Time Piece During Fanatics Fest
Jay-Z is officially the first person to own the Bugatti Tourbillion watch made by Jacob & Co. after rocking the timepiece during Fanatics Fest.
Over the weekend Fanatics held their inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC and while there were hundreds of celebrities in attendance, one stole the show. Jay-Z was in the building all three days inside his 40/40 Club pop-up which fans gushed over on social media.
Jay-Z is one rapper who ensures his wrist is always sporting something timeless and out of reach for most people. During the Fanatics event, eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed his latest watch and were left stumped on what exactly it could be.
We can confirm that it’s the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillion and Hov is the very first person to own it.
The $340K price tag is yet another piece added to the legendary rapper and businessman’s collection. If you’ve got it like that and want to grab the watch you better hurry and contact Jacob & Co., because now that the word is out everyone will be trying to cop.
You can watch a breakdown of Hov’s storied watch collection below.
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion
- Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault