Mo’ Money: Jay-Z Becomes First Owner Of Jacob & Co.’s $340L Bugatti Tourbillion Watch, Casually Flexes The Time Piece During Fanatics Fest

Jay-Z is officially the first person to own the Bugatti Tourbillion watch made by Jacob & Co. after rocking the timepiece during Fanatics Fest.

Over the weekend Fanatics held their inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC and while there were hundreds of celebrities in attendance, one stole the show. Jay-Z was in the building all three days inside his 40/40 Club pop-up which fans gushed over on social media.

Jay-Z is one rapper who ensures his wrist is always sporting something timeless and out of reach for most people. During the Fanatics event, eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed his latest watch and were left stumped on what exactly it could be.

We can confirm that it’s the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillion and Hov is the very first person to own it.

The $340K price tag is yet another piece added to the legendary rapper and businessman’s collection. If you’ve got it like that and want to grab the watch you better hurry and contact Jacob & Co., because now that the word is out everyone will be trying to cop.

You can watch a breakdown of Hov’s storied watch collection below.