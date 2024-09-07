Braxton Sisters Stand Ten Toes Behind Their Late Sister Traci’s Last Wishes

On the latest episode of The Braxtons, Trina and Towanda discuss events since their sister Traci’s death in 2022. While the sisters always plan to defend Traci and her wishes, they are clearing the air of misconceptions about their relationships.

After a four-year hiatus, the Braxton sisters return to reality television in their new show, The Braxtons. However, this marks the first time the sisters are recording without Traci since she died after a battle with esophageal cancer. As the sisters continue to grieve and process the death of their sister, more details have surfaced about Traci’s wishes.

In the newly surfaced clip shared with People, Towanda seemingly puts her foot down regarding a production request to feature Traci’s husband, Kevin Surrat, on the show.

“What you really don’t want me to do is tell the truth…Don’t push me,” she told producers.

According to her sisters, before she passed, Traci requested that her family forego a funeral. This sentiment was also expressed in her will. Nevertheless, Surrat held a funeral for his late wife. Many were in attendance, but not the Braxton sisters. Sitting next to her husband, Von, Trina reasoned that they wanted to honor Traci’s wishes.

“We didn’t not go to her funeral. We did not attend that thing that he set, that she did not want,” she clarified.

Towanda also added that Traci even put it in her will that she did not want a funeral service, yet Surrat held one anyway. Because of that, she is not open to having him on the show.

“She said and she put in her will that she did not want a funeral…are you kidding me? But, you want him to be on a goddamn show. Never,” Towanda asserted.

Towanda and Trina Will Always Have Traci’s Back

As a result of the Braxton sisters electing not to attend the funeral Surrat held for Traci, many fans may have unknowingly assumed there was a rift in the family. However, Trina and Towanda are straightening out the rumors.

“I always fought for Traci and I’m going to continue fighting for Traci ‘til the day I die and beyond,” Towanda stated.

Trina and Towanda then further clarified that they would never leave their sister. Additionally, they revealed that a narrative of them abandoning Traci persisted. You may recall that when “Braxton Family Values” first aired, Traci was labeled “The Wannabe.”

“When we did Braxton Family Values. When we signed in 2009, and then we came out in 2011, everybody gave Traci that [nickname], they call her the wannabe,” Trina recalled.

Towanda seemingly insinuated that production ran with the narrative that the Braxton sisters left Traci behind after they signed a record deal without her.

“Then, it was played upon is what I’m saying. It was played upon and then it was fed.” Towanda continued, “The whole time everybody has a narrative of we left Traci behind. We signed without Traci — now, that part is true. We did sign without Traci. But, the fact is this. We signed in August. Traci was pregnant with little Kevin. Back in the ‘90s, you could not be a female and be pregnant.”

Trina agreed with Towanda’s sentiments and added that the marketing strategy was that women had to want to be like you, and men had to want to be with you. Towanda also stated that Traci told them to go ahead and sign without her.

Catch the latest episode of The Braxtons every Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST on We TV.