Dame Dash's Teeth Mishap Turns Into Viral Moment

Dame Dash Shows Off Missing Teeth, Denies Diamond ‘Dentures’ After His Grills Fall Out During Instagram Live

Published on September 8, 2024

Dame Dash is owning his flaws after he accidentally revealed that he is missing several front teeth. Dash’s teeth became a focal point after his grills fell out while he was on Instagram Live. However, the businessman is not dismayed as he later discusses the mishap in a separate IG live session.

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We may have 50 Cent to thank for this viral moment! On September 4, Dash took to Instagram Live to challenge the “Many Men” rapper to a “CEO war.” This came after 50 Cent joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game and stated that Dash was broke.

In response to the G-Unit rapper, Dash began pitting his streaming service, American Nu Network, against 50’s Action Network.

“I wanna see how real it is,” he stated. “I wanna see your television network. I wanna see you direct a movie. I wanna see your clothing line. I wanna see if you the real deal.”

As he was about to take a sip of his drink, Dash’s teeth grills shockingly fell out of his mouth. To avoid further embarrassment, Dash turned the camera and adjusted his teeth. Still, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder didn’t find the moment overly embarrassing as he later posted the clip, poking fun at himself.

In the caption, he wrote, “My diamond grills popped out because that’s what happens when you’re broke.”

Dame Dash’s Teeth Had To Pop Out And Show Out

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

While most people would find this moment to be super awkward, Dame Dash is not concerned. A few days after the mishap, he joined Instagram Live again to explain. He was sure to clarify that he does not wear dentures.

“First of all, s**t is not dentures. These are my grills,” he asserted. “What happened was I have to go get implants put in ’cause I have implants. And I got them 20 years ago, and every 20 years, you gotta switch them out. So I have to do surgery—pause—oral.”

In a rather bold move, Dash then removed his grills so everyone could get a better look at his missing front teeth. He also stated that he thought it was pretty funny.

“I thought it was hilarious,” he stated.

To add more hilarity to the situation, when filmmaker Bryan Barber later joined the live session, Dash referred to Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us.”

“Sometimes you gotta pop out on n*****.”

Dash also used the opportunity to promote his streaming network further. He also stated that he was glad the moment led to 50 Cent responding to him.

50 Cent Celebrity News Dame Dash hip-hop Newsletter Put on Blast

