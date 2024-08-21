Dame Dash Says Whoever Bids $10M For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Will Receive An ‘Original’ Roc-A-Fella Chain

Dame Dash is sweetening the pot for bidders of his Roc-A-Fella shares and offering an original Roc-A-Fella chain as an extra incentive.

As previously reported, despite being one of the three founding members of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dame Dash is alone on an island.

After losing a nearly $1M judgment , his 1/3 ownership of Roc-A-Fella Records is now hitting the auction block despite Jay-Z filing a legal notice that he will own its only asset, his Reasonable Doubt album, in 2031.

On Monday, Dame Dash once again tried to sell his shares on Instagram but this time with a catch; whoever can offer up $10M for his slice of the Roc-A-Fella Records pie will receive an original Roc-A-Fella chain.

“If you do wanna buy one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc. you are gonna have to bring some bread, and anything over 10 million, I’m gonna sweeten the pot,” said Dame. “You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck. ‘Cause I was the only one that gave out Roc-A-Fella chains when Roc-A-Fella really existed. If I don’t give you the chain it’s not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain. You get one of these, this is legit. This is the old-school one from off my neck. You know like when I took one off my neck and gave one to Kanye, Cam’ron, all that.”

Dame tried to pull at the heartstrings by mentioning Kanye West and Cam’Ron but likely that will not be enough for $10M. US Marshalls will host an auction for the shares on August 29 with minimum bids starting at $1.2M.

Honestly, Dame Dash asking for an extra $9M might be the most Dame thing we’ve ever heard of.

Watch Dame Dash try to sell his shares on Instagram below.