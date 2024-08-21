Dame Dash Offers Roc-A-Fell Chain To Hopeful Roc-A-Fella Buyer
Dame Dash Says Whoever Bids $10M For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Will Receive An ‘Original’ Roc-A-Fella Chain
Dame Dash is sweetening the pot for bidders of his Roc-A-Fella shares and offering an original Roc-A-Fella chain as an extra incentive.
As previously reported, despite being one of the three founding members of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dame Dash is alone on an island.
After losing a nearly $1M judgment , his 1/3 ownership of Roc-A-Fella Records is now hitting the auction block despite Jay-Z filing a legal notice that he will own its only asset, his Reasonable Doubt album, in 2031.
On Monday, Dame Dash once again tried to sell his shares on Instagram but this time with a catch; whoever can offer up $10M for his slice of the Roc-A-Fella Records pie will receive an original Roc-A-Fella chain.
“If you do wanna buy one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc. you are gonna have to bring some bread, and anything over 10 million, I’m gonna sweeten the pot,” said Dame. “You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck. ‘Cause I was the only one that gave out Roc-A-Fella chains when Roc-A-Fella really existed. If I don’t give you the chain it’s not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain. You get one of these, this is legit. This is the old-school one from off my neck. You know like when I took one off my neck and gave one to Kanye, Cam’ron, all that.”
Dame tried to pull at the heartstrings by mentioning Kanye West and Cam’Ron but likely that will not be enough for $10M. US Marshalls will host an auction for the shares on August 29 with minimum bids starting at $1.2M.
Honestly, Dame Dash asking for an extra $9M might be the most Dame thing we’ve ever heard of.
Watch Dame Dash try to sell his shares on Instagram below.
- Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That ‘Narcissim’ Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant
- Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion
- Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault