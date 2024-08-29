Daaaaaamn, Homie: 50 Cent Uses ‘Wanksta’ Lyrics To Troll Irv Gotti In Shady ‘Get-Well’ Post Following Murda Inc. Mogul’s Stroke

Perennially petty 50 Cent recently took to social media to deliver a blow to Irv Gotti after he suffered a stroke that’s left him using a cane.

It’s 2024 and the feud between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti is just as fresh as it was in 2003, and since 50 Cent is one of the few from his era to use social media daily, his opposition has to suffer through him using platform to laugh at their misery.

It’s no secret Irv Gotti and Ja Rule are at the top of 50’s slander list.

According to Complex, 50 Cent caught wind of Irv Gotti suffering a stroke and immediately took to social media to throw shade. While rumors surfaced Gotti needed the assistance of a cane for walking, 50 confirmed it on Instagram by reposting a picture that Wack 100 shared.

“Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” 50 captioned the photo, referencing his 2002 song “Wanksta.” “I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL.”

Using the lyrics from his smash hit “Wanksta” to troll his favorite opps post-stroke is petty and to make matters worse, there have been longstanding rumors that the song was about Gotti’s artist Ja Rule.

We pray that Irv Gotti makes a full recovery.