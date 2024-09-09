Perdió Denial: Soltero Migo Offset Denies Smashing Bad Gyal To Spanish Songstress Smithereens After NYFW Photo Sparks Speculation

¡Ay, Dios MIGO!

Offset is no stranger to the spotlight, but even he couldn’t have anticipated the firestorm that erupted after a photo of him with Spanish singer Bad Gyal circulated online.

A picture snapped at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) event at Rockefeller Center during New York Fashion Week, quickly sparked rumors that the soltero Migo was stepping out with a new boo, but it looks like fans might have jumped the gun on this one.

The image in question featured Offset and Bad Gyal among a group of celebs including rapper Doechii, but some fans took it as a sign that the two were there together.

With Offset and Cardi B’s highly publicized split still fresh in everyone’s minds, the timing of these rumors couldn’t have been worse.

Cardi, who filed for divorce earlier this year, has been clear that infidelity wasn’t the reason for their separation, but the chatter among fans suggested otherwise.

Offset didn’t let the rumors linger for long, however, and he took to social media to set the record straight, tweeting;

“I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way. I CAME ALONE.”

His message was clear: there’s nothing more to the story than a quick snapshot at a fashion event.

Offset and Cardi B have had a lot on their plates lately. Between co-parenting, managing their busy rap careers, and making waves in the fashion world, they’re doing their best to keep things on track. The last thing either of them needs right now is baseless rumors and accusations.

For Offset, it’s all about focusing on the positives and that seems the same for Cardi. She’s got new music in the works, and Offset’s presence at events like the CFDA’s collaboration with Rockefeller Center shows that he’s not just a force in the music industry but also a rising star in fashion.