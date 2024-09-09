Celebrity

Offset Shuts Down Rumors About Bad Gyal Amid Cardi B Split

Perdió Denial: Soltero Migo Offset Denies Smashing Bad Gyal To Spanish Songstress Smithereens After NYFW Photo Sparks Speculation

Published on September 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

¡Ay, Dios MIGO!

Offset is no stranger to the spotlight, but even he couldn’t have anticipated the firestorm that erupted after a photo of him with Spanish singer Bad Gyal circulated online.

Offset & Bad Gyal attend CFDA Hosts New York Fashion Week Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Rockefeller Center

Source: John Nacion / Getty

A picture snapped at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) event at Rockefeller Center during New York Fashion Week, quickly sparked rumors that the soltero Migo was stepping out with a new boo, but it looks like fans might have jumped the gun on this one.

The image in question featured Offset and Bad Gyal among a group of celebs including rapper Doechii, but some fans took it as a sign that the two were there together.

CFDA Hosts New York Fashion Week Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Rockefeller Center

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

CFDA Hosts New York Fashion Week Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Rockefeller Center

Source: John Nacion / Getty

With Offset and Cardi B’s highly publicized split still fresh in everyone’s minds, the timing of these rumors couldn’t have been worse.

Cardi, who filed for divorce earlier this year, has been clear that infidelity wasn’t the reason for their separation, but the chatter among fans suggested otherwise.

Offset didn’t let the rumors linger for long, however, and  he took to social media to set the record straight, tweeting;

“I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way. I CAME ALONE.”

His message was clear: there’s nothing more to the story than a quick snapshot at a fashion event.

Offset and Cardi B have had a lot on their plates lately. Between co-parenting, managing their busy rap careers, and making waves in the fashion world, they’re doing their best to keep things on track. The last thing either of them needs right now is baseless rumors and accusations.

For Offset, it’s all about focusing on the positives and that seems the same for Cardi. She’s got new music in the works, and Offset’s presence at events like the CFDA’s collaboration with Rockefeller Center shows that he’s not just a force in the music industry but also a rising star in fashion.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bad Gyal Cardi B Celebrity Gossip Celebrity News CFDA migos New York Fashion Week NYFW Offset Seen on the Scene

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close