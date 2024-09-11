Hi, Wig! NeNe Leakes Hosting E! Emmys After Party Special—But Is She ‘Soft Launching’ A BIG Bravo Return?

Former Real Housewife of Atlanta Nene Leakes, is returning to the NBC Universal family following her lawsuit against the network, and it’s sparking speculation that it could be a “soft launch” back to Bravo and #RHOA.

According to Deadline, Leakes will host the Live From E!: Emmy After Party alongside Bravo star Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules.

E-News personality, Justin Sylvester, will also join the duo to discuss the “biggest moments and snubs from the Primetime Emmys,” the outlet noted. You can catch the trio in action Sept. 15 on E! at 11 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT.

NeNe Excitedly Announced That She’s Returning To The NBC Universal Family, Fans Think She Might Be Hinting At Something More

In an Instagram post shared Sept. 10, the 56-year-old star said she was “GLAD TO BE BACK” with her “NBC UNI FAMILY.”

Not only that, but some eagle-eyed fans are pointing out that NeNe may have been hinting at her return to NBC Universal, or even Bravo, for weeks.

“Rebirth of the IT GIRL,” NeNe captioned a photo on August 15.

“SERVIN ITS THE REBIRTH BABEEEEE #imissyoubabe,” she captioned another.

In another IG post, she mentioned that she was “coming” but offered no context.

“SITTING BUT I’M COMING,” she captioned another pic.

News of NeNe seemingly mending fences with NBC Universal thrilled some fans, especially given the RHOA alum’s previously strained relationship with the network following her 2022 discrimination lawsuit against them.

In April 2022, Leakes, 56, sued Andy Cohen and Bravo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, alleging that they fostered a hostile work environment. She claimed that Cohen and Bravo executives allowed and even encouraged a corporate culture where “racially insensitive” and “inappropriate behavior” was tolerated. Leakes eventually dropped the lawsuit later that year.

Now, fans are speculating whether this development signals a possible reconciliation with Cohen and the network and whether it might lead to her returning to RHOA or participating in other NBCUniversal shows like the popular Traitor or the housewives spin-off Ultimate Girls Trip.

Leakes Said She Felt Like Andy Cohen And NBCUniversal Never Showed Her “Love” During Her Time On #RHOA

Leakes’ upbeat post sharply contrasts her feelings toward the popular TV network and Cohen from the previous year. In a candid 2023 interview with Carlos King, the mother of two discussed the high-profile lawsuit and expressed that, despite her “love and respect” for Cohen, NBCUniversal, and the Bravo team, she felt that they never truly showed her “love” and support during her time on RHOA from 2008-2020.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t experienced enough to know that in a lot of these corporate places, they don’t love you. I mean you’re here to work and then they can throw you out the door anytime they feel like it,” Leakes said. “All I ever wanted on this show was to be treated fairly.”

At the time, the housewife mentioned that she was open to finding common ground with Cohen and NBCUniversal if they were willing to sit down and discuss her concerns.

“I hate that we’re in this place. I really wish it was a way for us to find our way back to each other because, you know, life is short and you just don’t want to carry ill feelings for the rest of your life. You don’t have to work together to do anything. But it would be nice to either just to just work through the issues.”

Leakes also said she would be willing to return to #RHOA if the money was right.

“If I had to go back it will be 100% for the fans. The check is not a bad check although I think my check should be bigger… the check is not a bad check.”

In the meantime, fans can look forward to hearing Leakes’ iconic voice on the Lifetime Network as she takes on the roles of commentator and executive producer for the new reality show Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes, which premiered in July.

According to the network, the series “captures the trials, triumphs, and tribulations of real couples” while featuring “wild clips of real people in the throes of love.” Leakes lends her comedic flair to the show by offering her real-time commentary on the featured clips.

What do you think? Do you think NeNe Leakes is plotting her return to reality TV?