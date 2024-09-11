Public Figures

Shannon Sharpe Blames Hacker For Freaky Instagram Live ASMR

Nightcap: Shannon Sharpe Unc-ly Alleges Instagram Hack After He’s Seemingly Caught Club Shay Shay Clapping Mystery Michelle’s Cheeks

Published on September 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shannon Sharpe - Invest Fest 2024

Shannon Sharpe – Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Suuuuure, Unc! Shannon Sharpe is insisting that he was hacked after he was seemingly caught Club Shay Shay clapping a mystery woman named Michelle’s cheeks on Instagram Live.

Last week  Sharpe went viral for scolding his Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocino over his “professionalism” and now, some people think Unc might want to take his own advice.

Related Stories

On Wednesday, Sharpe’s Instagram account went live and viewers were surprised to hear a man that sounded like him giving a woman play-by-play instructions during an intimate encounter.

“Let me put this d*** in you” someone with a distinct southern accent says in the video.

“That’s my Michelle, you know what I like,” adds the person who’s off camera.

https://www.twitter.com/LottaAura/status/1833945784573714567

Sharpe insisted soon thereafter that he was hacked, but the video featured Michelle saying the name “Shannon.”

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I working vigorously to figure this out,” Sharpe’s Instagram account wrote amid the mess.

Luckily for him, the video didn’t show any faces or parts that would 100% confirm his identity but fellow retired NFL player joked (?)that the woman in question sounded familiar.

As the video made its rounds on social media, it was clear that many weren’t buying the “hacking” allegations and instead people thought Uncle Shannon was caught slipping.

Shannon and Ochocinco will have no choice but to address this on the next episode of Nightcap, and can’t wait to see how it transpires.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what he says.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chat OchoCinco club shay shay ESPN Instagram live instagram live comments Newsletter nightcap Shannon Sharpe

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close