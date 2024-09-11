Nightcap: Shannon Sharpe Unc-ly Alleges Instagram Hack After He’s Seemingly Caught Club Shay Shay Clapping Mystery Michelle’s Cheeks

Suuuuure, Unc! Shannon Sharpe is insisting that he was hacked after he was seemingly caught Club Shay Shay clapping a mystery woman named Michelle’s cheeks on Instagram Live.

Last week Sharpe went viral for scolding his Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocino over his “professionalism” and now, some people think Unc might want to take his own advice.

On Wednesday, Sharpe’s Instagram account went live and viewers were surprised to hear a man that sounded like him giving a woman play-by-play instructions during an intimate encounter.

“Let me put this d*** in you” someone with a distinct southern accent says in the video. “That’s my Michelle, you know what I like,” adds the person who’s off camera.

https://www.twitter.com/LottaAura/status/1833945784573714567

Sharpe insisted soon thereafter that he was hacked, but the video featured Michelle saying the name “Shannon.”

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I working vigorously to figure this out,” Sharpe’s Instagram account wrote amid the mess.

Luckily for him, the video didn’t show any faces or parts that would 100% confirm his identity but fellow retired NFL player joked (?)that the woman in question sounded familiar.

As the video made its rounds on social media, it was clear that many weren’t buying the “hacking” allegations and instead people thought Uncle Shannon was caught slipping.

Shannon and Ochocinco will have no choice but to address this on the next episode of Nightcap, and can’t wait to see how it transpires.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what he says.