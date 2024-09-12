Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Confirms Clobbering Mystery Michelle On IG Live

‘That’s My Michelle’ Shannon Sharpe Comes Clean About Mystery Michelle Smithereens Session On Instagram Live– ‘I’m Very Disappointed In Myself’

Published on September 12, 2024

Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson - Atlanta, GA

Shannon Sharpe – Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

After initially alleging that he was hacked, Shannon Sharpe admitted taking his mystery Michelle to Club Shay Shay after dark during an “accidentally” streamed Instagram Live.

Just mere hours after a cyber attack was alleged on his phone, Shannon Sharpe sang a different tune Wednesday during an emergency episode of his Nightcap podcast.

During the YouTube stream, the NFL Hall of Famer admitted to accidentally streaming a sexual encounter and said he was “extremely embarrassed” about what went down.

According to Shannon, he was eager to get down to business during the smithereens session so he threw his phone down and went to work; that is until he received several FaceTime calls telling him what happened.

According to the NY Post, Sharpe’s marketing partner Jamie Fritz was the person to get him on the phone and break the bad news causing his heart to “sink.”

Not only that, but Sharpe’s employee Jordan Barber sprang into action to end the Live and posted the “hacked” statement before Unc instructed him to delete it so he could clear the air.

 

“Obviously I am embarrassed for a number of reasons, there are a number of people who count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors,” said Shannon on Nightcap. “I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard, I’m very disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”

The main inquiry on everyone’s mind was how ESPN reacted to the crisis and that’s seemingly up in the air. Shannon divulged however that he contacted the company and kept it all the way real.

“My phone wasn’t hacked. It wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male,” he shared. “Ya’ll thought I was bulljiving, Unc get it in.”

Later in the emergency episode, Shannon revealed Katt Williams reached out to him and jokingly said he beat allegations about his sexuality. “You ain’t gay today!” said the comedian.

Ochocinco also unsuccessfully tried to get Unc to reveal the identity of his mystery Michelle, but Shannon refused and urged the media to stop trying to find the woman.

“Man, will y’all stop reaching out,” said Shannon about people trying to put two and two together. “Y’all not gonna figure it out! If you have definitive proof and you wanna reach out and they have a conversation with you, okay, that’s fine. Don’t invovlve people; y’all ain’t call me. Call me!” he added.

“When you involvle people that ain’t have nothing to do with it, that’s what I have a problem with.”

Ochocinco also joked about his co-host’s performance and alleged that his cardio needs work.

“Hit the treadmill first!” said Ocho.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders even reached out to Shannon to speak some life into him during this turbulent situation and the podcast host said it brought him to tears.

After the serious talk about Shannon appreciating the words from Prime, the Nightcap episode continued and Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco continued to make light of the situation.

 

You can watch the full emergency episode of Nightcap below.

Chad Ochocinco ESPN First Take Instagram live Shannon Sharpe nightcap

