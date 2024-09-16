Celebrity

Da Brat And Jessica Harris-Dupart Silence Divorce Claims

So So Blind To The BS: Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart Vehemently Deny Divorce Rumors Amid Allegations Judy ‘Cheated With Men’

Published on September 16, 2024

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are So So blind to the BS amid allegations that they’re divorcing because Judy “had affairs with men.” “Why did I get thrown on a penis?!” asked the Kaleidoscope Hair founder.

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled that the couple was splitting because Judy was “cheating on Da Brat with men throughout their relationship.” The scuttlebutt appears to have started on YouTube and on X, formerly known as Twitter, where unfounded reports surfaced.

“Social media streets are full of buzz about DaBrat allegedly filing for divorce from Judy,” reads a highly retweeted post. “It’s reported that Judy has allegedly been cheating throughout their entire marriage with men. Say it ain’t so…”

Brat And Judy Deny Divorce Rumors

In a video posted to Snapchat this weekend, Jesseca told Da Brat about claims of infidelity as well as a split between the two of them while they lay in bed together.

“Apparently we getting a divorce because the baby that we had was from my secret lover, that’s a man,” she explains. “It’s me and his baby but I convinced you to carry it. And now I’m leaving you for him and you’re trying to sue me for child support.”

Da Brat got right to the point in shutting down the rumors saying,

“We ain’t getting no f***ing divorce.”

The couple also addressed allegations that their son, 1-year-old True, sustained a leg injury.

“True ain’t never broken a bone in his body,” Da Brat said.

The pair seem to be taking it all in stride and clearly found humor in the ridiculousness of the claims.

“Why it gotta be that I cheated on her,” Jesseca questioned. “And why did I get thrown on a penis? I’m just saying. Why couldn’t it be that she cheated on me? And they’re saying that I cheated with a man and I liked it so now I want to be with men again. Like I didn’t have three children prior to being with you.”

Jesseca did mention, however, that the rumor mill may have started because they’ve taken a break from recording their reality show.

“I think because we decided to take a break from recording the show, people don’t want to believe that we are actually happy,” she said.

This is the second time that the couple has shut down divorce rumors in recent days. Just last week, Judy shared an IG carousel featuring booed-up photos of her and Brat, and two of the slides read:

“I dunno y people want us broke up so bad. Our relationship stronger than yo credit score, stronger than yall relationship w/ fast food, stronger than that lingering scent you leave after exiting the bathroom, stronger than how your deodorant is supposed to be, NAH LEAVE US BE S*** We out the way n don’t bother nobody.”

Nice try, trolls!

Brat and Judy wed on Feb. 22, 2022. They welcomed their son, True Legend, on July 6, 2023.

 

What do YOU think about Brat and Judy silencing divorce rumors?

