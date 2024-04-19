Da Birthday Da Brat was recently lavished with gifts from her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart to mark her 50th birthday. The rapper who was adamant that she didn’t want a big celebration, got some BIG gifts including designer gear, personalized books, and jewelry totaling 100 carats of diamonds.
On April 14, Brat blew out 50 candles on her birthday cake, and to mark the occasion, she told her wife Judy that she wanted a “chill” celebration. Throughout the week, Judy told her followers that her “perfect human” was insistent on “not doing anything big” for the special day and she did her best to respect her wishes.
“My wife turned 50 TODAY and all she wanted was to be with me , our family and chill,” wrote Judy on Instagram. “She said not to do anything BIG, so 😬 I tried to stay w/in the parameters given ( just a few surprises , DASSIT )”
She continued,
“ALTHOUGH last year she said that I could throw her a party for her 50th. Now that we are here she said ALL I WANT IS TO CHILL AND RELAX😭😭 please don’t do anything big. So here I am NOT doing anything big 😩😭”
As you can imagine, not “doing anything big” was a struggle for the gracious giver who previously bought Brat a Bentley and a Tesla, but she did her best and documented Brat’s birthday on social media.
On day one, Judy showcased a well-decorated house complete with card games and orange balloons that she rented for a laidback vacation in the mountains. With baby True Legend in tow, emotional Brat checked out the house and thanked her wife for planning.
Next, Judy showcased Brat’s family showing up to surprise her before they enjoyed personal massages.
In part 3, Brat was treated to a private chef who cooked while she pushed her son in a stroller. Brat was also seen having her first drink in two years after stopping drinking during her IVF and pregnancy journey.
That’s not all however, hit the flip for more of Da Brat’s (chill—but big) 50th birthday bash.
For the fourth and final look at Brat’s birthday celebration, Judy showcased the 50 gifts she bought her wife.
The presents were the rapper/radio personality’s faves and included a personalized portrait, a book titled “50 Reasons Why I Love You”, a Louis Vuitton backpack and matching shoes, underwear, and designer sunglasses.
Not only that, but Judy lavished her wife with diamonds including multiple pairs of earrings, a necklace, and a matching bracelet.
“Beautiful, what I’m gonna do with this?!” asked a shocked Brat while unboxing a hefty cuban link chain.
“I got you 50 gifts and I got you 100 carats!” exclaimed an excited Judy.
So sweet!
Judy’s comments are now filled with fans and celebrities praising her thoughtfulness.
“This is the sweetest!!! Judi I’m gotta send my $5 dollars to put on the gifts,” wrote Loni Love. “Happy Birthday Brat.. we ❤️❤️❤️❤️you!!!!”
“I smiled so hard watching this video like it was me lol, THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL‼️” wrote Deelishis.
Happy birthday, Da Brat!
What do YOU think about Judy buying Brat 50 gifts for her 50th birthday?
