Celebrity

Eve Talks Career And Marriage In New Memoir 'Who's That Girl?'

Eve Details Her Ruff Ryde As A Rapper, Recalls Jay-Z Warning Her That Femcees ‘Don’t Do That Well’

Published on September 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Rapper and entrepreneur Eve is set to release her new memoir, Who’s That Girl?, and in it, she’s recalling a candid phone call she got from Jay-Z in the ’90s who cautioned her against “getting her hopes up” about a hip-hop career. 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

 

Eve’s candid book delves into her lasting impact on hip-hop and her vibrant life beyond the music industry with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. From the trailblazing success of her debut solo album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders First Lady, which made her the third female rapper to top the Billboard 200, to her groundbreaking Grammy Award win for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Eve’s memoir offers an unfiltered look at her remarkable journey.

In an interview with The Times published on Sept. 15, the Philadelphia-born rapper reflected on the challenges she faced during her remarkable rise to hip-hop stardom.

 

In 1999, Eve made history as the first woman to sign with Ruff Ryders, a time when female rappers were rare. Her distinctive style, marked by shaved bleached hair, pawprint tattoos on her breasts, and daring D&G dresses, set her apart in a genre that often leaned towards uniformity.

“I admired artists like Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott,” Eve told the Times, “but I was determined to be my own unique self.”

Her impressive lyrical skills were central to her identity, something she wanted to be “respected” for, however, Eve’s raw talent didn’t shield her from industry resistance. She recalled frequent pushback from her male peers, including a memorable phone call from Jay-Z on the day of her debut album’s release. While he congratulated her, he also cautioned her about the struggle female rappers typically have, warning her that women in hip-hop “don’t really do that well” in the entertainment business. One exec later told her she should give up and get pregnant.

Despite their negative feedback, Eve ended up selling 2 million copies after the release of her debut album in 1999. She later earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Song Collaboration, thanks to her single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” with Gwen Stefani.

“The audacity that these men had,” the 45-year-old said.

Eve Details The Struggle She Faced Going Public With Maximillion Cooper

Eve’s husband, Maximillion, has been instrumental in helping her silence any intrusive doubts about her success in the industry.

The BRIT Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: JMEnternational / Getty

 

Recalling Eve’s memoir, The Times reports that the mother of one met her hubby in 2010 at one of his famous Gumball 3000 rallies, an international motor event held for the biggest names of the sports world and Hollywood.

She felt an immediate connection and knew he was “the one.” Before their marriage in 2014, the couple faced several challenges. Eve had never dated a white man before, and Maximillion had never been in a relationship with a Black woman. Despite working through their cultural differences, Eve’s close friends were initially hesitant about accepting Maximillion.

One even flat-out told her “Don’t marry that white guy.”

“I remember when I first started bringing Max around to my friends in hip-hop, there were some … mixed reviews. Everybody was shocked that this was the guy I was dating. One of my close guy friends in the game said to me, ‘Yeah, he’s cool. Don’t marry that white guy, though.‘ He meant it too. He sincerely didn’t want me to end up with a white dude,” Eve confessed. “It looked ‘new’ to hip-hop for me to be showing up with someone who was white, especially when in the rap game it was just like everyone was dating each other. So when I took myself out of that pool, there was pushback. I get it, but that wasn’t someone I was going to make a deal-breaker for me and my happiness.”

 

She also had to confront stereotypes about being a “kept” woman, despite having established her own successful career long before meeting the British millionaire.

“I also found it ironic, though, how the world decided that I became a kept woman once Max and I got together — like I didn’t have a massive career before meeting him like we weren’t both self-made millionaires,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper continued in her book per The Times. “It stung, especially when I was continuing to work successfully in my career. We help each other out. We take each other on vacations. We throw each other parties. There’s just something about the built-in biases when it comes to gender and success that never has and never will sit right with me. Even when Max and I are out at places like a hotel or a nice restaurant and I’m the one paying, they’ll address him like he’s the person footing the bill.”

Despite challenges, Eve is enjoying life with her “amazing” husband and their son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, who the couple welcomed in 2022. She’s also the stepmother to the British entrepreneur’s four children from his previous marriage.

The Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

 

So cute!

You can order Who’s That Girl? now.

 

 

Will you be reading Eve’s new memoir? Tell us in the comments section.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eve Jay-Z Maximillion Cooper Memoir

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close