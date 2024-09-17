Pop Culture

Dame Dash Says Drake Attempted To Buy His Part Of Roc-A-Fella

Chatty Patty Behavior: Dame Dash Alleges Drake Attempted To Buy His 1/3 Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records Ahead Of Government Auction

Published on September 17, 2024

Dame Dash & Drake

Dame Dash & Drake – Source: Getty Images/Prince Williams/ Paras Griffin / Getty Images/Prince Williams/ Paras Griffin

 

After months of unsuccessful attempts to sell his 1/3 share of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dame Dash alleges Drake made an offer.

It’s no secret that Dame Dash’s 1/3 share of Roc-A-Fella is available for sale. For some time he’s attempted to sell his shares and even attempted to attach it to an NFT.  Unfortunately, Jay-Z stepped in and put a stop to Dame’s scheme, but now the U.S. Marshalls have stepped in. Dame’s shares must be sold to cover a legal judgment against him yet that hasn’t thwarted him from continuing to promote his Roc-A-Fella shares.

According to Complex, Dame was asked by America Nu Network about the recent drama involving Super Bowl LIX halftime performer Kendrick Lamar. In true Dame fashion, he managed to flip the convo back to him while also revealing Drake tried to buy his Roc-A-Fella shares.

According to Dame, Drake sent him an offer via DM but it isn’t clear why the deal didn’t happen.

“I see what people are saying, but if I step in that conversation, then you know I’m hating on homeboy,” he said. “But what I do know is this: as for battle rap, sh*t, there’s never been a battle rap where the record becomes a hit [and] puts another artist in a very uncomfortable position… and then they get to perform it at the Super Bowl.” Dame said at the 14 minute mark.

Drake hollered at me through DM and made an offer, and I’m not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something,” Dame revealed. “But it would be a good time to close, but if you got it, you know. … If you want to own Reasonable Doubt, if you want to own a third of it [and] have a say at the board meetings for at least the next seven years and make money off of it, I would get these chains.”

Dame’s ability to turn this question into Drake attempting to buy his Roc-A-Fella shares was truly impressive but let’s pray Drake doesn’t take the advice. Jay-Z has already filed proper legal documentation assuring in 2031 he regains control of the only asset in the sale, Reasonable Doubt.

The government-mandated auction has been pushed back but will reportedly happen before the end of the year.

You can watch Dame’s full interview believe.

