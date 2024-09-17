Beauty

Rihanna Wears Cleavage Baring Cream Look At Fenty Hair Launch

Soft And Sultry RihRih Brought Her Lush Looks And Phenomenal Follicles To London Launch Of Fenty Hair

Published on September 17, 2024

Whew! Rihanna looked so incredible at the London launch for Fenty Hair, we almost forgave her for not giving us any music in eight years.

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The singer-turned-lingerie-and-beauty entrepreneur arrived at Selfridges Monday wearing a cleavage-baring Jacquemus teddy coat, belted to accentuate her waist, with gold Amina Muaaddi stilettos, styled by Jahleel Weaver, according to FashionBombDaily reports.

Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

She’s been wearing her hair long lately, but Ursula Stephen, famous for giving RihRih her signature short pixie, is still styling her luscious locks, presumably using Fenty hair products!

The brand officially became available online and in stores two weeks ago.

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

She ate this look right up! And then served another one. We don’t want to assume this is a wig — but so what if it is?

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Rihanna had a bit of a wardrobe change during the event, later revealing a vintage SS 06 Galliano dress which we presume was under that coat.

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Which look do you prefer?

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

We love that she was showing off thigh meat and cleavage! Whew! Stunning…

Rihanna Celebrates the Launch of Fenty Hair Exclusively at Selfridges

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Rihanna founded Fenty in 2017 and as of August 29, the company was reportedly valued at some $2.8 billion with Rihanna owning a 50-percent share in the organization.

Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

 

A true human embodiment of sex appeal, it only makes sense Rihanna launched her lingerie line Savage x Fenty in 2018.

 

Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

 

This is the look we imagine her making when the paps are yelling to ask when she’ll be releasing new music, lol!

 

 

