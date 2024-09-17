Rihanna Wears Cleavage Baring Cream Look At Fenty Hair Launch
Soft And Sultry RihRih Brought Her Lush Looks And Phenomenal Follicles To London Launch Of Fenty Hair
Whew! Rihanna looked so incredible at the London launch for Fenty Hair, we almost forgave her for not giving us any music in eight years.
The singer-turned-lingerie-and-beauty entrepreneur arrived at Selfridges Monday wearing a cleavage-baring Jacquemus teddy coat, belted to accentuate her waist, with gold Amina Muaaddi stilettos, styled by Jahleel Weaver, according to FashionBombDaily reports.
She’s been wearing her hair long lately, but Ursula Stephen, famous for giving RihRih her signature short pixie, is still styling her luscious locks, presumably using Fenty hair products!
The brand officially became available online and in stores two weeks ago.
She ate this look right up! And then served another one. We don’t want to assume this is a wig — but so what if it is?
Rihanna had a bit of a wardrobe change during the event, later revealing a vintage SS 06 Galliano dress which we presume was under that coat.
Which look do you prefer?
We love that she was showing off thigh meat and cleavage! Whew! Stunning…
Rihanna founded Fenty in 2017 and as of August 29, the company was reportedly valued at some $2.8 billion with Rihanna owning a 50-percent share in the organization.
A true human embodiment of sex appeal, it only makes sense Rihanna launched her lingerie line Savage x Fenty in 2018.
This is the look we imagine her making when the paps are yelling to ask when she’ll be releasing new music, lol!
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112