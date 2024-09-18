They’re Baaack! ‘Belle Collective’ Returns This November & The Mississippi Stunners Are Introducing A New Belle [Trailer Exclusive]

OWN’s hit unscripted series Belle Collective is returning with all new episodes on Friday, November 1 and BOSSIP’s got your EXCLUSIVE first look at what to expect.

As always the series continues to spotlight six successful and glamorous Southern women who make things happen in their tight-knit community of Jackson, Mississippi, and beyond.

BOSSIP can confirm that this season’s Belles are Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci.” Now, however, they’re joined by a familiar face; Selena Johnson, the ex-wife of Sogucci’s husband, JJ, who’s officially a Belle.

Coming Up In The New Season Of Belle Collective

In between shining a spotlight on their city, the Collective is experiencing new friendship dynamics, especially amid the addition of a newbie.

Selena joins the Collective and her fabulousness is causing chatter among the group.

Selena works on trying to mend her children’s relationship with their father while navigating the legal issues brought forward by her ex-husband’s wife, longtime Belle Sophia aka Sogucci. The Collective moves to work past the drama from last season’s reunion, but Selena’s arrival in the group stirs up animosity from her ex-husband, JJ, and his current wife, Sogucci.

Lateshia unfortunately has more drama with Glen.

While trying to balance home life and work, Lateshia contends with her discontented husband, Glen, who makes a decision that may change their marriage forever.

Aikisha is trying to play peacemaker this season and dealing with something many women experience; menopause.

Aikisha brings the Belles to Farish Street for a “Collective Correction” to quash the recent drama in the group once and for all. Meanwhile, she is navigating menopause and the changes it brings to her love life with her husband, Willie.

Marie has a lot on her plate.

Marie continues to grapple with family issues, including with her cousins who are resentful of the attention Marie pays to the Collective and not them. Also, Marie expands her empire and works towards her doctorate, but then an unexpected tragedy hits her home.

Latrice is in a tense place with the other ladies.

Latrice surrounds herself with allies against the Collective and enlists the help of a former Belle which raises eyebrows. As she struggles to reestablish her place in the Collective, she and her husband work on opening two businesses at the same time. But can they do this without strangling each other?

Tambra is enjoying mom life but being very protective of her daughter.

New mom Tambra limits baby London-Symone’s exposure to people outside of her home, much to the chagrin of Aikisha and Lateshia. Fed up with the drama in the Collective, Tambra takes charge and starts to mend fences.

Sogucci

Sogucci feels responsible for healing her family, encouraging her husband JJ to repair his relationship with his three daughters while trying to respect his wishes that she have nothing to do with his now ever-present ex-wife and newest Belle, Selena.

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Tune In To FlashBelle Fridays

A press release reports that to get viewers ready for a new season of sweet tea, OWN is rolling out “FlashBelle Fridays,” a special “Belle Collective” companion series. Executive producer and creator Carlos King will sit down for some kiki with OG Belle Dr. Antoinette Liles and the newest member of the Collective, Selena.

Every Friday at 9 pm ET/PT leading up to the new season premiere, the trio flashes back to seminal past episodes of the series to reminisce, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal a few surprises. The drinks will also be flowing as Selena, a skilled bartender, crafts a new specialty drink each week.

Will YOU be watching Belle Collective when it returns Friday, November 1 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network?