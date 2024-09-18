Entertainment

SZA BBLesses Fans With Another Caked Up Thirst Trap Dump

Thicker Than Cold Porridge: SZA Thee Stallion BBLesses Fans With Another Copiously Caked Up Carousel On The Gram

Published on September 18, 2024

BBLessed and highly favored!

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

 

SZA Thee Stallion was back at it again with the top-tier thirst traps–this time, BBLessing fans with another random assortment of thirst traps, hottie hijinks, and double cheekery in a viral post that sent social media into a frenzy.

The ‘Snooze’ singer delivered the goods in a sexy series of pics with a peek at her award-worthy accessory widely regarded as the BEST BBL in the game.

Based on her revealing that she’s ready to find her man, her man, her man, the post could be another bat signal for her husband to come and find her.

“I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think I can’t breathe I can’t BE,” she wrote. “I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT AAAAHHHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE !!!” she wrote.

In a self-aware moment, she admitted she can catch people’s attention but can’t keep them interested. On Chicken Shop Date, host Amanda Dimoldenberg shared that she had difficulty getting a second date, and SZA promptly agreed.

“I feel like I can catch ’em, but I cannot keep ’em,” the “Kill Bill” singer admitted. “They get with me and they realize I’m f**king weird, and then it’s just like, ‘Aight.’”

The St. Louis native also said that her famous figure may also give people the wrong impression about her personality and interests.

“The butt makes it seem like it’s normal. On the outside, like, I wanna shake a** and do all the normal things. But I also wanna just, like… I wanna swim in the swamp and I wanna, like, collect methane gas with my man. That’s my type of s**t,” she admitted./

Where does SZA rank on the R&Baddie list? Which celebrity man would you hook her up with? Tell us down below and enjoy some of her hottest pics of 2024 on the flip.

