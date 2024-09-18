Pop Culture

Diddy's Attorney Makes Allegations Against Cassie

Diddy’s Attorney Desperately Alleges Cassie Cheated During ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Diddy, Says Disgraced Indictee Is In Therapy

Published on September 18, 2024

Someone, please tell Diddy’s team to “take that” desperation on somewhere.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Diddy’s attorney is egregiously grasping at straws to defend his client even alleging that the mogul was hit with a cellphone by Cassie during their “mutually toxic” relationship before Diddy violently attacked her as seen in an unearthed 2016 video.

On Tuesday, the disgraced indictee’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, defended him in court amid Diddy facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. While arguing for Diddy’s bail, which was denied, his attorney alleged that the mogul is in “treatment and therapy” for undisclosed issues.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid"

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Journalist Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press who was in the courtroom shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, that Agnifilo told the judge:

“This case, we think, is eminently manageable. Pre-Trial Services says he has a criminal record. But he was acquitted. He is ready to do that again. What is Mr. Combs doing in NY? He’s here for treatment and therapy.”

According to Russell, Agnifilo went on to speak about the shocking hotel video that was released showing Diddy kicking, hitting, and dragging Cassie down a hotel hallway in 2016.

According to the attorney, that was not the full story and Diddy was struck by a cellphone by Cassie, who was cheating with her now-husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, (honestly, good for her). He added that Diddy was seen in the towel in the video because Casise allegedly “took his clothes,” as though that’s an excuse for what transpired.

“Somehow this hotel footage found its way out. I wonder how that happened,” Journalist Matthew Russell says Agnifilo said.” We didn’t have it. The government had it. It got out, on a day Donald Trump didn’t have any court proceedings. Mr. Combs saw it and issued an apology. He wanted to do it.”

He continued,

“Two people were in a hotel room. An issue that Mr. Combs had more than one girlfriend, okay? Victim-1 was looking through his phone and saw that – then hit him in the head with a cellphone, and took his clothing. So he comes out in a towel.”

“These two people were in love. Victim-1 ended up marrying the trainer that Mr. Combs got for her. They had been cheating on each other for years. But now she had two kids with the trainer. Years later, she realized she had a good thing with Mr. Combs.”

A good thing?! We must have watched a different video than what attorney Agnifilo saw.

Diddy is maintaining his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

