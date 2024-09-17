BREAKING: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested Following Grand Jury Indictment, Lawyer Calls Him ‘Imperfect Person’ But ‘Not A Criminal’

UPDATED — 09:12 AM 09/17/2024

Diddy is set to be arraigned this morning and a statement has been released.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been arrested.

The New York Times reports that Diddy’s legal troubles intensified this week as he was arrested in New York City following a grand jury indictment. While the specific charges remain unclear, this arrest adds to the growing pile of accusations against the music mogul, most recently involving a new sexual assault lawsuit from Dawn Richard, a former member of his group Danity Kane.

Richard’s lawsuit alleges battery, false imprisonment, withholding millions in royalties, and theft of copyrighted material. It follows a series of other legal actions, including a federal raid on Diddy’s homes earlier this year as part of a human trafficking investigation.

TMZ reports that Diddy was arrested and taken into federal custody on Monday in New York City and was taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan. His lawyer has since released a statement calling the Bad Boy Records head an “imperfect person” while maintaining his client’s innocence.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said attorney Marc Agnifilo. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,”

He continued,

“He is an imperfect person but is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

TMZ adds that Diddy was reportedly set to be taken into custody Tuesday but “something happened” that caused things to move up a day early.

Cassie Ventura Sued Diddy In 2023

Dawn Richard’s case is the latest in a string of at least eight lawsuits that have been filed against Combs since his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, initiated her own legal battle in 2023.

Cassie’s lawsuit, which was settled a day later, alleged years of physical and sexual abuse, leading to a wave of similar complaints from other women.

Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, remained largely silent since the release of a 2016 surveillance video that showed Diddy slamming, kicking, and dragging her.

On May 23, however, she thanked “family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet” for supporting her as she relives such traumatic events from her past.

“Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past,” wrote Cassie. “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” she wrote. “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.” “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you,” the mother of two concluded in her post, signing her statement, “Love Always, Cassie.”

The footage, which resurfaced in December 2023, has reignited public outrage against the artist. In response to the video, Diddy issued an apology on social media, stating that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said. “I was f**ked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

This story is still developing…