Nelly Sued For Allegedly Stealing St. Lunatics Royalties & Credits

Derrty Business: Nelly Sued Over Allegedly Stealing St. Lunatics ‘Country Grammar’ Royalties & Song Writing Credits

Published on September 20, 2024

Nelly "Dilemma" Video Shoot - Day 1

Nelly – Source: Markus Cuff / Getty

Nelly’s St. Lunatics group mates are suing him alleging he stole the royalties and songwriting credits for Country Grammar.

One of the most commercially successful albums of all time is Nelly’s Country Grammar. When you talk about hits every song on the album is a banger. If there was ever an album to articulate the golden era of physical sales properly look no further. With a band-aid under his eye and his St. Lunatic brothers by his side, Nelly brought St. Louis to the world.

According to Billboard, the St. Lunatics are suing Nelly alleging he pilfered their royalties from the classic album. Furthermore, they claim he also finessed them out of songwriting credits on the album.

“Every time plaintiffs confronted defendant Haynes [he] would assure them as ‘friends’ he would never prevent them from receiving the financial success they were entitled to,” the lawsuit reads. “Unfortunately, plaintiffs, reasonably believing that their friend and former band member would never steal credit for writing the original compositions, did not initially pursue any legal remedies.”

Among the tracks in question are “Steal the Show,” “Thicky Thick Girl,” “Batter Up,” “Wrap Sumden,” and the blockbuster title track “Country Grammar.” Allegedly they’ve tried to acquire what they believe they are owed, but in 2021 they were denied appropriate compensation after reaching out to Universal Music Group. This made the group hire the proper legal representation; suing was their only option. St. Lunatics members Ali, Murphy Lee, KyJuan, and City Spud are all listed on the filing.

Country Grammar was initially released in the summer of 2000 realizing a group of childhood friends’ dreams coming true. Now, those dreams are turning into a nightmare playing out in front of the world they captivated in the early ’00s.

