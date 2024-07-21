Angela Simmons Ready To Make It Official With Yo Gotti, Talks Marriage and Debuts New Accent

Angela Simmons is hearing beautiful muuuursic wedding bells for her and rapper Yo Gotti.

In a recent sit-down on The Breakfast Club, the reigning Queen of cringe expressed plans for a future with her boyfriend of two years. When asked if she sees marriage in the future for the couple, she said,

“Yeah, definitely. I’m too old to be playing games. I’m in it.”

The pair have been an item since 2022, a full seven years after Yo Gotti let the whole world know that he had “a crush on Angela Simmons”.

Though there were rumors circulating about a possible split between the two, they seem to be happier than ever and serious about their love.

So much so, that Simmons has seemingly picked up a little Memphis twang from spending so much time with her boo. During one section of her interview, Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God mentioned hearing a Southern accent in her responses.

“It’s probably my man, it’s probably the influence of my man,” Simmons said.

Girl, ok.

Of course, social media was not going to let her get off easy.

The Shade Room posted a clip of her interview and the comments quickly became a roasting session. However, some users felt that it’s just part of dating and spending time with the same person. RHOA star Porsha Williams chimed in saying,

“Ha I love this !! yass baby go all in for love . accent included.”

Of course.

One thing for sure, two things for certain: Ms. Simmons is going to get to a bag in between giving us all secondhand embarrassment. She also took the opportunity to announce her partnership with Slutty Vegan for her vegan Angela’s Cakes line.

Social media had a lot to say about how she chose to promote her new vegan fried Oreos that will be available exclusively at the New York locations of the popular eatery; however, Angela seems to be having the last laugh.

The famous cookie company seems to be on board with her marketing ploy which just means that the check has cleared. And we truly love to see it.

Check out Angela Simmons’ full Breakfast Club interview below.