Too Cute! Eboni K. Williams Announces Birth Of Her 1st Child With Adorable Photos Of Her Baby Girl, Liberty

Congratulations to Eboni K. Williams, who can add the title of “mom” to her long résumé with the announcement of her daughter’s birth!

The Real Housewives of New York star revealed that she welcomed her first child last in August and she says, “Forevermore, I’m changed.” In a surprise social media post, Williams shared a first look at her baby girl named Liberty Alexandria Williams. The lawyer’s little one wore an angelic dress and flower headband for her first photo shoot.

“I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. ⁣ This little girl has been born into significant privilege. ⁣ Thus, she holds significant responsibility. ⁣ ⁣ As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her…⁣ Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else,” Williams wrote in the the touching caption.

Like every move the Equal Justice host makes, she chose her daughter’s name with intention. Williams went on to explain the deeper meaning and the original intention behind her precious progeny’s namesake, the Statue of Liberty.

“Why the name Liberty? ⁣ ⁣ Born into a nation and at a time such as this…⁣ Young Liberty has arrived on divine time⁣ ⁣ Unknown by most, our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American. ⁣ ⁣ Lady Liberty came to New York City in 1886. ⁣ She came as a symbol of liberty and freedom two decades AFTER the American Civil War. ⁣ While most people associate the monument with immigrants arriving at the New York Harbor, this was a secondary narrative. ⁣ The French creators behind the statue originally wanted to honor the newly emancipated and formerly enslaved Africans/Black Americans. ⁣ ⁣ While modifications have been made, the original broken shackles, which paid tribute to the end of slavery, do remain at Lady Liberty’s feet. ⁣ The broken shackles are hidden for most to see…⁣” she continued.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Williams proudly embarked on her motherhood journey while single. She previously froze her eggs at 34 and called it a “remarkable miracle” that the procedure led to a healthy pregnancy via IVF six years later.

In addition to the stunning significance in Williams’ life, she already has high expectations that “Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact.”

“Similarly hidden is much of our truth as a nation and our truth as a people⁣ ⁣ I, along with my progeny, exist to pronounce that which is hidden⁣ ⁣ Should she choose to accept it, Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact. ⁣ ⁣ Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl….⁣” she continued.

Little Liberty looks dressed to impress⁣ in her world debut and Williams concluded that now, the “world is ready” for her.

Congrats to Eboni K. Williams on her bundle of joy!