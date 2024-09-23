Civil Rights & Social Justice

Rankin County Sheriff Officer investigated by Department of Justice

Abolish The Police: Department Of Justice Investigates Rankin County Deputies For Sexually Assaulting 2 Black Men

Published on September 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Department of Justice Headquarters Building

Source: J. David Ake / Getty

 

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is going to have to answer a whole lot of questions from the federal government as a result of their egregious abuse of two Black men back in 2023. BOSSIP has previously done extensive reporting on the kidnapping, beating, and sexual assault of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker at the hands of five Rankin County deputies known as the “Goon Squad” who all pleaded guilty to breaking into the men’s home and carrying out an hours-long attack.

According to APNews, the Department of Justice is now investigating the Mississippi outfit for not just the crimes against Jenkins and Parker, but also the the years of excessive force, unlawful stops, searches, arrests, and a potential pattern of racially discriminatory policing.

The Justice Department has received information about other troubling incidents, including deputies overusing stun guns, entering homes unlawfully, using “shocking racial slurs” and employing “dangerous, cruel tactics to assault people in their custody,” Clarke said.

We’d be remiss if we failed to mention that the reason the five deputies and a sixth Richland Police Department officer attacked Jenkins and Parker in the first place was that a white man called 911 to report seeing two Black men with a white woman…in Mississippi.  It’s 2024 and they are still on that Emmett Till type of time. Lock them all up and throw away all the keys,

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Black Lives Matter Bolitics Brutality Race Matters

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He's A Style Icon

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close