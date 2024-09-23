Abolish The Police: Department Of Justice Investigates Rankin County Deputies For Sexually Assaulting 2 Black Men

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is going to have to answer a whole lot of questions from the federal government as a result of their egregious abuse of two Black men back in 2023. BOSSIP has previously done extensive reporting on the kidnapping, beating, and sexual assault of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker at the hands of five Rankin County deputies known as the “Goon Squad” who all pleaded guilty to breaking into the men’s home and carrying out an hours-long attack.

According to APNews, the Department of Justice is now investigating the Mississippi outfit for not just the crimes against Jenkins and Parker, but also the the years of excessive force, unlawful stops, searches, arrests, and a potential pattern of racially discriminatory policing.

The Justice Department has received information about other troubling incidents, including deputies overusing stun guns, entering homes unlawfully, using “shocking racial slurs” and employing “dangerous, cruel tactics to assault people in their custody,” Clarke said.

We’d be remiss if we failed to mention that the reason the five deputies and a sixth Richland Police Department officer attacked Jenkins and Parker in the first place was that a white man called 911 to report seeing two Black men with a white woman…in Mississippi. It’s 2024 and they are still on that Emmett Till type of time. Lock them all up and throw away all the keys,