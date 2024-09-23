GOPropaganda: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out GOP’s Anti-DEI Racism During House Oversight Committee Hearing

You can always count on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) to keep it a buck about the MAGA-fied racism that has consumed the GOP.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Viral For Comments During House Oversight Committee Hearing On DEI

On Thursday, the congresswoman who famously called out Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body” brainlessness on the House floor earlier this year kept the truth train going in regards to Republicans’ transparently racist anti-DEI propaganda.

During a Republican-led House Oversight Committee hearing titled (without a hint of subtlety) “A Legacy of Incompetence: Consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Policy Failures,” the committee’s chair, James Comer (R-Kentucky) declared, “Everything Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has touched has failed,” which generally just meant all the policies under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that Republicans don’t like or agree with failed because Republicans don’t like or agree with them.

Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr also spoke during the hearing, echoing Comer’s claim about Harris’ policies

“The $42 billion program being led by Vice President Harris is being used to pursue a climate change agenda, DEI requirements, technology biases, price controls, preferences for government-run networks, and rules that will undoubtedly lead to wasteful overbuilding,” Carr said.

Later during the hearing, Crockett circled back to the part of Carr’s remark that included DEI.

“This election is the best example of why y’all are so afraid of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Crockett said. “Because then you can’t have a simple-minded, underqualified white man somehow end up ascending. Instead, you have to pay attention to the qualified Black woman on the other side.”

Crockett also took aim at Carr’s remark about “wasteful” policies, noting that the very hearing he said it in was an “example of what waste, fraud and abuse looks like.”

“The only reason we’re having this hearing is because somebody got their feelings hurt in a debate, and I don’t understand why we’re wasting taxpayer dollars,” Crockett said. “Next time, tell your big boy to show up and be ready to handle the woman in the room who hopefully will become the next president of the United States.”

Crockett, of course, told zero lies during the hearing.

Since their MAGA messiah crashed and burned during his debate against Harris, conservatives have been scrambling to spin the truth into a narrative about media bias, claiming Harris got help from the moderators, who they say only fact-checked Trump.

Conservative Claims About Harris Using Earpieces During Debate Were Unfounded

They also erroneously tried to discredit Harris’ debate domination by baselessly claiming her earrings were earpieces she was being coached through. In truth, Harris won that debate because she was far better prepared and far less unhinged. And if Harris wasn’t fact-checked the way Trump was, it’s probably because she wasn’t the one lying about abortions being performed after the baby was born, repeating racist nonsense about pet-eating immigrants, or claiming her opponent “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

Pay attention to the way conservatives tell on themselves every time they gripe about DEI. They keep referring to Harris and other prominent Black women in politics as “DEI hires,” even though they are elected officials occupying offices that are not attached to any diversity initiatives. And even if they were “DEI hires,” white people are pretending white men dominate every major industry in America due to merit, and not because, for the overwhelming majority of America’s existence, white men have generally been the only demographic who could fully access these industries, educational institutions and political offices.

Ultimately, all Crockett is doing is calling a spade a spade. It’s that simple.