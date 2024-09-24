Displeasure Principle: Janet Jackson’s ‘Apology’ For Repeating QAnon Questioning Of Kamala Harris’ Blackness Was Unauthorized

Damnit, Damita Jo!

Janet Jackson’s team has denied that she issued an apology for comments she made leaning into right wing and QAnon conspiracy theories that Vice President Kamala Harris is not Black. According to Jackson’s representatives, someone purporting to be her manager released an unauthorized statement on her behalf saying her words were based on “misinformation.”

The statement picked up by BuzzFeed and other outlets was attributed to a man named Mo Elmasri and it read:

“Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments. She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society.”

On Monday, Jackson’s team clarified to Variety that Elmasri is not associated with the singer. Elmasri, an Egyptian filmmaker and founder of 24 East Agency, identified himself as a now-former manager of Jackson, and claimed to have been dismissed by Jackson and her brother, Randy, after efforts to “improve her image.”

“Janet Jackson fired me due to disagreements between me, her, and Randy, after her meeting with the Guardian and her unbalanced statements,” The Daily Beast reports Mo Elmasri told them in an emailed statement. “That’s all I can say,” he added. When asked for further comment, he said he could not “receive phone calls due to the large number of calls,” while adding, “All support to Kamala Harris.”

Variety reports that Jackson’s actual management team has been led by her brother Randy Jackson for many years, and the siblings are currently mourning the recent passing of their brother Tito, making them unavailable for comment at the time of the incident.

What Did Janet Jackson Say About Kamala Harris?

Over the weekend, an interview with Janet was published by The Guardian in which she kookily questioned the accuracy of Kamala Harris’ racial background.

“‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’” “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Her comments sparked backlash from fans disappointed to hear that Damita Jo was mirroring conspiracy theory right-wing talking points comments made by Sunkist Stalin who alleged that Harris “turned Black.”

Harris’ father has been confirmed to be a Jamaican immigrant who came to the U.S. to pursue a PhD in economics. Madame VP’s mom, who died in 2009, was an Indian immigrant.

