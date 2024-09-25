Entertainment

Social Media Erupts Over Victoria Monét & John Gaines Breakup

R&Bummer: Here’s What Happened When Victoria Monét Confirmed Her Split From Panty-Melting Partner John Gaines

Published on September 25, 2024

Social media is buzzing over Victoria Monét and her panty-melting baby daddy John Gaines confirming their split in a joint statement that send social media into a tizzy.

In the now-viral announcement, the Grammy-winning songstress and fitness trailer revealed that they actually ended things 10 months ago while continuing to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel.

The surprise statement comes after fans suspected trouble in paradise based on the lack of public appearances together and posts of each other on their socials.

At one point, they noted that they felt compelled to clarify their relationship status after receiving “questions” and “extremely false accusations” connected to their romance over the past few months.

One pesky rumor in particular is that the hit-making singer had started dating Gaines while he was dating another woman.

Naturally, the duo reassured fans that “no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama” led to the unexpected split.

“We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would best be done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter. It simply didn’t work out and that’s OK. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family,” the pair continued. “We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time.”

While things didn’t work out, it seems like the pair still has the utmost love and respect for each other based on the statement.

Do you think Victoria and John are done for good? If so, who would you want to see Victoria date? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the split on the flip.

