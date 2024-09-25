Kim Porter's Children Deny Foul Play In Her Death, Al B. Sure! Thinks Otherwise
Kim Porter’s Children Rip Rumors About Their Mom’s Death Amid Al B. Sure!’s Continued Calls For An Investigation Into Her Passing
Kim Porter’s children, Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, have released a joint statement condemning “conspiracy theories” about her passing. Their statement comes amid Quincy’s father, Al B. Sure! calling for an investigation into Porter’s death, which he believes was a “tragic murder.”
On Tuesday, Kim Porter’s kids posted an Instagram statement slamming a self-published Amazon book written by Chris Todd under the pseudonym “Jamal T. Millwood” for “Kimberly A. Porter,” which became a bestseller following Diddy’s Sept. 16 indictment. However, as pointed out by PEOPLE, the 58-page book titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side is rife with errors and inconsistencies. It also includes disturbing claims of sexual abuse involving Diddy and other celebrities, as well as allegations of physical abuse.
One especially explosive part of the “memoir” alleges that the disgraced music mogul made videos of himself having sex with young boys under his management, including an 18-year-old who later became a “well-known” pop star.
According to Porter’s kids, however, she never wrote a single word of the book that’s been thrown into the spotlight.
“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” reads the statement from Porter’s children. “And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”
In their statement, the children also pushed back against suggestions that foul play was involved in their mother’s death calling suggestions otherwise “horrific conspiracies.”
“Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”
Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolf, also condemned the memoir in a statement to PEOPLE, calling it “fake,” “offensive,” and a “shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.” She added;
“Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”
The family is now reportedly exploring legal options.
Amid the family and Diddy’s legal team reaffirming that Kim Porter died at 47 of lobar pneumonia, Al B. Sure! is continuing to call for an investigation.
Hit the flip for his words.
On Instagram, the singer, 56, doubled down on his words that foul play was involved in Kim Porter’s death.
“For over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about, and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided,” he wrote in a post that included hashtags named at law enforcement agencies.
“Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing. It only aimed to prevent me from further sharing publicly the facts and insights @LadyKP shared with me during our frequent and intimate conversations in her selfless attempts to save my life by sharing frequent plans to do harm, and possibly by ending my life.”
He continued and alleged that Kim’s electronics that allegedly had “book notes” on them were stolen from her home, while “fabricated bulls***” like the alleged Amazon memoir was released.
“I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this,” wrote the singer. “It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her “original book notes.”
“Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bulls*** and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”
In follow-up posts, he continued slamming the alleged memoir from his ex-wife calling it “fictitious” and added that he was working to protect Porter’s legacy.
“Rest in power, Lady KAP. Your TRUE legacy will not be forgotten,” wrote Sure! “Most importantly, Please Pray for the Kids! There is no validation in my claims coming true, there has been way too much collateral damage and death everywhere.”
What do YOU think about Al B. Sure!’s allegations?
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
ThRih-Peat! Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Precious Baby Girl, Rocki Irish Mayers