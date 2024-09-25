Kim Porter’s Children Rip Rumors About Their Mom’s Death Amid Al B. Sure!’s Continued Calls For An Investigation Into Her Passing

Kim Porter’s children, Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, have released a joint statement condemning “conspiracy theories” about her passing. Their statement comes amid Quincy’s father, Al B. Sure! calling for an investigation into Porter’s death, which he believes was a “tragic murder.”

On Tuesday, Kim Porter’s kids posted an Instagram statement slamming a self-published Amazon book written by Chris Todd under the pseudonym “Jamal T. Millwood” for “Kimberly A. Porter,” which became a bestseller following Diddy’s Sept. 16 indictment. However, as pointed out by PEOPLE, the 58-page book titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side is rife with errors and inconsistencies. It also includes disturbing claims of sexual abuse involving Diddy and other celebrities, as well as allegations of physical abuse.

One especially explosive part of the “memoir” alleges that the disgraced music mogul made videos of himself having sex with young boys under his management, including an 18-year-old who later became a “well-known” pop star.

According to Porter’s kids, however, she never wrote a single word of the book that’s been thrown into the spotlight.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” reads the statement from Porter’s children. “And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

In their statement, the children also pushed back against suggestions that foul play was involved in their mother’s death calling suggestions otherwise “horrific conspiracies.”

“Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolf, also condemned the memoir in a statement to PEOPLE, calling it “fake,” “offensive,” and a “shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.” She added;

“Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

The family is now reportedly exploring legal options.

Amid the family and Diddy’s legal team reaffirming that Kim Porter died at 47 of lobar pneumonia, Al B. Sure! is continuing to call for an investigation.

