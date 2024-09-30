Celebrity Kids

J.R. Smith Welcomes First Baby With Actress Candice Patton

J.R. Smith Welcomes Baby With ‘Flash’ Star Candice Patton Years After His Wife Exposed Their Swish Swerving

Published on September 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J.R. Smith is still going strong and expanding his family with the woman his wife prayerfully put on blast, Flash actress Candice Patton.

J.R. Smith x Candice Patton

Source: Prince Williams/Gilbert Flores / Getty

Team Swish is growing as proud parents J.R. and Candice announced their new arrival on social media with adorable pictures. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Instagram on Saturday with the exciting news amid precious pics of the bundle of joy.

Related Stories

Before the joint post with J.R., Candice revealed photos and a video of her new baby blessing on Friday. The carousel included shots of the bundle of joy in his baller baby daddy’s arms.

“Son in Virgo. Born at home. Heart now beats outside of my chest. In love forevermore,” she wrote in the caption.

J.R. Smith Is Still Married Years After His Estranged Wife Exposed His Affair With Candice

ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 July 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

According to Page Six, J.R. is still married to Shirley “Jewel” Smith, who exposed his Swish swerving with the actress in 2019. The estranged couple married in 2016 and welcomed two daughters together, Dakota and Denver. Affair allegations started after J.R. and Candice seemingly flirted at a Halloween party together in Las Vegas.

Months later, Jewel confirmed the romance rumors by publicly praying for her husband and his new boo Candice.

“God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” she said. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.”

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, she’s hurting . . . For her to go out here, Father God, and seek a married man, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she continued.

J.R. Smith Of The Cleveland Cavaliers Hosts A Private Screening Of RACE For His Teammates And The Boys & Girls Club Of Cleveland

Source: Duane Prokop / Getty

It wasn’t all fun and games for the pro player, who said he had a “hard” Christmas that year in the aftermath. However, he took to Instagram to clarify that he and Jewel were “separated for months” before the romance rumors with Candice.

“No weapon formed against me. IG ain’t a place for relationships!!” J.R. wrote on IG stories in 2019.

It seems like the couple is keeping their new relationship private but happily sharing the new addition to their family.

Congratulations to J.R. Smith and Candice Patton!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Babies Ballers Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds J.R. Smith Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna attend "Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls-Royce For His 37th Birthday In 1st Outing Since Welcoming 3rd Child

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close