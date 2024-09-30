J.R. Smith Welcomes Baby With ‘Flash’ Star Candice Patton Years After His Wife Exposed Their Swish Swerving

J.R. Smith is still going strong and expanding his family with the woman his wife prayerfully put on blast, Flash actress Candice Patton.

Team Swish is growing as proud parents J.R. and Candice announced their new arrival on social media with adorable pictures. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Instagram on Saturday with the exciting news amid precious pics of the bundle of joy.

Before the joint post with J.R., Candice revealed photos and a video of her new baby blessing on Friday. The carousel included shots of the bundle of joy in his baller baby daddy’s arms.

“Son in Virgo. Born at home. Heart now beats outside of my chest. In love forevermore,” she wrote in the caption.

J.R. Smith Is Still Married Years After His Estranged Wife Exposed His Affair With Candice

According to Page Six, J.R. is still married to Shirley “Jewel” Smith, who exposed his Swish swerving with the actress in 2019. The estranged couple married in 2016 and welcomed two daughters together, Dakota and Denver. Affair allegations started after J.R. and Candice seemingly flirted at a Halloween party together in Las Vegas.

Months later, Jewel confirmed the romance rumors by publicly praying for her husband and his new boo Candice.

“God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” she said. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.” “My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, she’s hurting . . . For her to go out here, Father God, and seek a married man, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she continued.

It wasn’t all fun and games for the pro player, who said he had a “hard” Christmas that year in the aftermath. However, he took to Instagram to clarify that he and Jewel were “separated for months” before the romance rumors with Candice.

“No weapon formed against me. IG ain’t a place for relationships!!” J.R. wrote on IG stories in 2019.

It seems like the couple is keeping their new relationship private but happily sharing the new addition to their family.

Congratulations to J.R. Smith and Candice Patton!