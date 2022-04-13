Bossip Video

J.R. Smith joins Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All the Smoke podcast and confirms that rumors that NBA players were smoking weed in the Disney Bubble were true.

The road to the Lakers 2020 Championship was filled with insane ups and down thanks to the uncertainty brought forth by the pandemic. After three months stuck inside of Disney World with each other, the Lakers were victorious.

While the team had a Sportsnet crew documenting the time and other people starting Youtube channels like Javale McGee, Rumors swirled the boys were having the time of their life despite being secluded.

Most of the wild stuff we will probably never get the details on, such as whatever really happened when Danuel House was caught with an “unauthorized person” in his hotel room. However, thanks to J.R. Smith’s recent podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All the Smoke, one rumor has been confirmed.

During their conversation, J.R. Smith revealed the players were definitely smoking while in bubble paradise at Disney.

“We was blowing it down in there,” Smith said when asked if players were getting high in Orlando.– That was the only way you could really function in that joint.” “It was cool, I’m glad it happened because it finally broke that barrier and that stigma that you couldn’t play and all of this, it was a drug, it was this and that,” said Smith. “But when you go to the bubble basketball, some of them dudes was — granted, it was like practice games and some of ‘em really can’t play that well in front of 30,000 — but at the same time you saw some of the best level of basketball.”

It seems like it wasn’t a hidden secret and may have even changed some people’s view on NBA players smoking. While J.R. confirmed the rumor, he didn’t say who exactly smoked, so that part we are left to wonder.