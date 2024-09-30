Quavo Ordered To Pay $680K For Putting His Nawfside Paws On Former Las Vegas Hotel Employee

Atlanta rapper Quavo was ordered to pay $680,000 to a former Las Vegas hotel employee who claimed the rapper assaulted him in 2018.

Las Vegas is the city of sin that also firmly believes in accountability no matter your celebrity. In 2018, ad-lib prince Quavo was outside the Encore Hotel & Casino in Vegas when he allegedly assaulted a staffer on site. Video footage captured Quavo in a heated argument with a valet before seemingly striking him in the face.

As expected, the valet driver sued and has been seeking compensation since 2018.

According to KLAS, valet driver Antonio Henry will receive $680,000 after requesting $800,000 from the Migos rapper. Henry alleged he suffered a lower back injury, emotional abuse, and a concussion which Quavo’s legal team called his attempt at a “hip-hop lotto ticket.”

“They are seeking a massive award of money,” Quavo’s lawyer, William Briggs II, said during his closing statement . “I don’t know about you, but to me, $800,000 is a lot of money. I think it’s a lot of money to a lot of people. And Mr. Henry cannot establish that he was injured by that single slap… Had my client wanted to harm, injure or hurt Mr. Henry, he would have punched him, not slapped him.”

Joel Hengstler, who represented Henry opposed the “lotto ticket” slander and demanded Quavo compensate his client expeditiously.

“The fact that this is about money is only because we can’t go back in time,” Hengstler told the court, before proclaiming the assault “fundamentally changed” his Mr. Henry. “We can’t have made Mr. Marshall act with kindness instead… It’s not a lottery.”

Despite Quavo defending his character in court and claiming to be a “great role model,” things didn’t go in his favor. The court agreed with Hengstler, and Quavo was ordered to pay the amount in full last Wednesday.

Both parties can finally put the legal woe behind them and hopefully can avoid physical confrontations in the future.