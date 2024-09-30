‘Love Is Blind’s’ Marshall Glaze & Fiancée Chay Barnes Break Up Less Than A Year After Engagement

Reality TV

'Love Is Blind's' Marshall Glaze Calls Off Chay Barnes Engagement

Published on September 30, 2024

Love Is Blind alum Marshall Glaze has ended his engagement to fiancée Chay Barnes less than a year after planning to tie the knot.

The news comes via PEOPLE which reports that the season 4 star, 29, and the doctor of nurse practice have called it quits less than a year after getting engaged.

“Ultimately, we realized we’re in two different places in life right now,” Glaze exclusively told PEOPLE at the DirecTV x PEOPLE EW Reality TV Party on Thursday, Sept. 26.

He added that their split was mutual and amicable while calling it a “very positive experience.

 

“It’s okay. Things happen, and we’re not ruling each other out. Time will only tell. She understands that, I understand it, and we’re just moving forward.”

As previously reported, Chay Barnes was one of several Black women Glaze apologized to in 2023 after some of his anti-Black women tweets surfaced on Twitter.

The Love Is Blind star apologized profusely noting that the tweets that downed Black women in favor of Latinas were written in his teenage years. He also called out Barnes personally saying he “pushed her away” and vowed to never do so again.

“Please allow me the space to again, take accountability for those tweets from 2014 and earlier,” wrote the Love Is Blind star at the time. “2023 Marshall is ashamed of the young, less developed and immature version who published those tweets. This time let me direct a public apology to some of the phenomenal Black women in life. Let this be an apology to all of the incredible Black women around the globe.”

 

[…]

“Last but certainly not least, this Queen,” wrote Marshall about Chay. “Chay…you deserve the biggest apology out of them all. You have been sidelined by me for reasons that I can’t even begin to explain. You stuck by me even when I pushed you away. Never again.” @ChayBarnes”

Fans were first introduced to Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind, where he initially got engaged to Jackalina Bonds. The two formed an intense emotional bond in the pods but the dental assistant’s interest seemed to fade on their honeymoon in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The couple’s troubles continued when they returned home to Seattle and Jackie ultimately decided not to show up for her wedding dress fitting, resulting in the couple calling off their wedding.

After their relationship ended post-pods, Glaze introduced Barnes, a nurse practitioner and midwife, during the After the Altar special in September 2023. He told fellow cast member Brett Brown that he had deep feelings for Barnes, saying;

“I do know that’s who I want to spend my life with.”

 

What do YOU think about Marshall Glaze and Chay Barnes ending their engagement?

